Thai Curry Peanut Soup Recipe

As far as we're concerned, soup season is a year-round affair — and we're not just talking about gazpacho. Spicy soups are especially versatile, heating you up in the winter and making you sweat in the summer. No matter the time of year, you'll want to whip up this Thai curry peanut soup, courtesy of Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt. "This comforting soup is hearty and satisfying and is so easy to make — it can be on your table in under 30 minutes," she comments.

The tantalizing taste is nothing to scoff at either. De Witt describes, "This soup has all the flavors that make Thai food so tasty — curry, lime, coconut milk, chiles." If you want to double down on the spice, it's easy to adapt this recipe by adding more Thai chili garnish. "I like to serve this soup with crusty bread and a zesty green mango salad on the side," De Witt says, though alternatively, she recommends pairing it with stir-fried noodles, like pad see ew. Be sure to make enough for leftovers, as De Witt notes, "This soup will taste even better the next day as the flavors have a chance to develop." Keep it in the fridge for up to three days or freeze it for a few months to savor whenever you fancy.