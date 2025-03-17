Lemon Basil Risotto Recipe

A good bowl of risotto is the ultimate comfort food, thanks to the tender yet hearty arborio rice cooked in wine and broth till warm and creamy. It can be customized in endless ways, and one of the brightest and most satisfying versions is Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt's lemon and basil rendition. "It may seem like an intimidating recipe at first, but it's really very easy, and if you follow the tips below, it's foolproof," she assures readers. Lemon and basil pair together delightfully, infusing this rich meal with zesty and herbaceous flavors that make it oh-so-easy to devour.

Risotto is a versatile dish, which can serve as a side, an appetizer, or the main attraction. De Witt recommends, "Serve this risotto on its own with some crusty bread, with a bright green salad with Dijon vinaigrette, or as a side to grilled chicken." To reheat it from cold, De Witt instructs: "Warm the risotto in a pot over medium heat and add a little warm chicken stock to loosen it up." It keeps in the fridge for up to five days, and leftovers can be transformed into arancini, tender and flavorful balls of rice stuffed with cheese and served with the sauce of your choice.