Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe

Pasta salad, believe it or not, has been around for over 100 years, ever since early 20th-century cooks adapted potato salad recipes for use with macaroni. Developer Julianne De Witt's salad, however, is a fresh and contemporary take on the dish, flavoring fusilli with warm Southwestern spices, lime juice, and cilantro. This hearty salad also includes both corn and black beans, so it could make for a meal on its own as well as serving as a side for a simple meal of grilled steak or chicken. (If you'll be firing up the grill, we suggest cooking a few ears of corn over the coals and using them in the salad in place of the frozen kind.)

The salad provides a perfect balance of flavors and textures, with comforting pasta, earthy beans, bright sweet corn, and tangy, salty, crumbly cotija cheese. A simple but flavorful dressing with a smoky heat from the addition of chipotle powder brings all the elements together.

Many pasta salads are served cold, and this one, too, can be eaten straight out of the fridge. De Witt, however, tells us, "I prefer to serve this salad at room temperature because it really brings out the flavors." There's no need to finish it up in one sitting, either, since it can last for up to 6 days in the refrigerator, making it perfect for meal prep. In fact, this salad should taste even better the next day since the flavors will have had longer to develop.