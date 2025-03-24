Why Costco Fans Aren't Too Excited About The Latest Food Court Item

There is always a bit of shock when new menu items arrive and potentially replace old ones, especially at the Costco food court. Some commenters were initially frustrated to see the high caloric content displayed on the new Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad, which clocks in at 840 calories. But there may be a silver lining for those who are brave enough to try it. While the new item does have 130 more calories than the former Costco food court salad, it also contains more protein-based toppings that contribute to a heartier bite. One user in the r/Costco thread echoed this sentiment, writing, "840 calories isn't so bad if you're full afterwards," which they reported being after trying the new arrival.

This new salad might also be a major improvement when it comes to taste. One user who tried Costco's new player said it was "a big step up in flavor from the Caesar," a food court menu offering that was notoriously known to be slightly bland. The chef salad is $1 more than it's predecessor, but it could be a small price to pay for an upgrade in flavor. Ultimately, you should maybe give the Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad a try yourself before writing it off.