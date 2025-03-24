Why Costco Fans Aren't Too Excited About The Latest Food Court Item
Costco's food court might be considered a destination in its own right, with its incomparably tasty hot dog and soda combo for just $1.50, and fresh-baked pizzas that are surprisingly customizable with the right additional food court items. However, some of the items on the bulk retailer's food court menu are only temporary, with replacements filling the roster as quickly as old favorites get taken away (farewell Pepsi, hello Coke products). Case in point? The newly spotted Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad, featuring rotisserie chicken, a romaine lettuce blend with cherry tomatoes, bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese toppings, plus a peppercorn ranch dressing.
While this new addition sounds great in theory, Costco members on a Reddit thread were not so enthused. It appears that this salad may be replacing the current-reigning Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad, a potential reality that was disappointing for many members to discover. One user lamented, "I liked when it was a caesar salad for $4.99." Referring to the new menu item's $7.99 price tag, another commented, "Dry overcooked leftover rotisserie chicken is wild for that price." Another frustrated member quipped that if you remove the egg, the salad would only be worth $1.99.
This new arrival might actually win Costco members over
There is always a bit of shock when new menu items arrive and potentially replace old ones, especially at the Costco food court. Some commenters were initially frustrated to see the high caloric content displayed on the new Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad, which clocks in at 840 calories. But there may be a silver lining for those who are brave enough to try it. While the new item does have 130 more calories than the former Costco food court salad, it also contains more protein-based toppings that contribute to a heartier bite. One user in the r/Costco thread echoed this sentiment, writing, "840 calories isn't so bad if you're full afterwards," which they reported being after trying the new arrival.
This new salad might also be a major improvement when it comes to taste. One user who tried Costco's new player said it was "a big step up in flavor from the Caesar," a food court menu offering that was notoriously known to be slightly bland. The chef salad is $1 more than it's predecessor, but it could be a small price to pay for an upgrade in flavor. Ultimately, you should maybe give the Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad a try yourself before writing it off.