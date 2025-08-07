Why Costco Rotisserie Chicken Is A Little Too Good To Be True

Costco has long offered the whole rotisserie chicken for a staggeringly low price of $5. This delicious loss leader has become a household staple for many. However, there is one downside: its sodium levels. These chickens contain 460 milligrams of sodium per 3-ounce serving. To put that into perspective, it's considerably higher than competitors like Whole Foods, with 70 to 120 milligrams, and Kroger, which boasts an impressive 40 milligrams. Still, Costco doesn't top the board; that spot goes to Sam's Club with 550 milligrams of sodium. So, what does this all practically mean?

Sodium is a mineral that helps regulate muscle and nerve functions. It is mainly found in the bloodstream and keeps fluid levels in balance, and the kidneys filter out the excess through urine. You also sweat out a large amount of sodium, which is why sweat tastes a little salty. Breaking down the numbers, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends a daily consumption of less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per adult per day. That might sound like a big number at first, but it actually equates to just one teaspoon of table salt.

When a person's sodium levels get too high, it can lead to diminished kidney function, causing blood pressure levels to get out of whack. Importantly, this won't happen if you eat a Costco rotisserie chicken here and there. Generally, people who already have hypertension are the main demographic at risk for sodium-based complications.

Back to the chickens. Unfortunately, one of the things that makes Costco's rotisserie chickens a step above the rest is that the company injects a saline solution into these rotisserie products, which makes them extra juicy and emphasizes the flavor. So, there's no need to skip the delicious skin in an effort to avoid the sodium here. Rather, just aim for moderation, and enjoy it fully when you do eat it.