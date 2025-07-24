6 Must-Have Road Trip Snacks You Can Buy At Costco
Sure, road trips are all about getting to your final destination. But can you really call the journey complete without munching on delicious snacks to keep the drive fun and fuel yourself for the long haul? We believe these provisions truly make or break the experience. While stopping at gas stations along the way is an acceptable way to grab a quick bite, not every stop offers the same options, potentially leaving you empty-handed if you can't find that salty or sweet treat that strikes your fancy.
Instead, the best way to buy these snacks is before the trip, ensuring you're already stocked with a variety of choices. Head to bulk stores like Costco, where you can find a surplus of delicious options that won't melt on you or spoil no matter how long you're in the car. This way, you'll never run out — score! — guaranteeing a memorable and tasty trip.
Munch on pecans with a sugary praline coating
Candied nuts are crunchy and packed with texture and flavor. Better yet, they're coated in brown sugar and butter for a superior finish that, when bitten, breaks through to a rich, buttery, decadent pecan. This particular find from Costco is Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans, which come in a 2.5-pound package, offering a generous serving of deliciousness. Eat a few for a hit of caramelized sweetness.
These bunny-shaped treats are satisfyingly crunchy
Get the best of both worlds with Annie's Organic Bunny Snack Pack, featuring Annie's Cheddar Bunnies and Birthday Cake Graham Crackers. The satisfying crunch of the cheesy crackers offers a fun textural contrast to the slightly sweeter (but still delightfully crisp) grahams. The ever-popular birthday cake flavor and that savory bite make it like an appetizer and dessert all in one.
Don't forget to hydrate with tasty drinks
While snacking on actual food is essential throughout your trip, so is staying hydrated — and these BodyARMOR drinks help you stay refreshed with coconut water. With the mix of flavors, each one tastes fruity without artificial colors or preservatives. Costco sells the regular variety pack called BodyARMOR SuperDrink, which includes Strawberry Banana, Orange Mango, and Fruit Punch flavors. Alternatively, for those who prefer a lower-sugar option, Costco also offers LYTE BodyARMOR SuperDrinks in a variety pack featuring Peach Mango, Dragonfruit Berry, and Blueberry Pomegranate flavors.
Peanut butter-filled pretzels are salty and sweet
If you're a salty-and-sweet fan, then you have to add these Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels to your grocery list. Each piece looks like a little pillow stuffed to the brim with Valencia peanut butter. The crunchy exterior of the pretzel and creamy nut butter combine to form the perfect texture and flavor medley. As a bonus, the entire 55-ounce container is only $11.99, so you can snack on them without breaking the bank.
Get some popcorn in the mix
If you've ever seen the popcorn brand LesserEvil, you know firsthand the iconic bag featuring a cartoon Buddha on the front. The pack of LesserEvil Organic Variety, which comes with 28 bags, is the best snack for a road trip. Half are the Himalayan Gold flavor, which uses butter-flavored coconut oil for a rich taste, and the other half are Himalayan Salt for a crisp, classic salty snack that's perfect when you want something lighter on the road.
Trail mix offers delicious variety
If you need something a bit heartier or just more satisfying, go with these yummy Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs. There are three different blends included, some of which feature dried cranberries, walnuts, cashews, roasted pepitas (a specific kind of pumpkin seed), and raisins, among other items. The rich nuts and tart dried fruit make a winning combo. Better yet, the individually packaged bags are great for tearing open and pouring down the hatch during late-night driving sessions.