Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Costco's Steaks

Steaks, like sauces, come in nearly endless varieties. From versatile rib cuts — Anthony Bourdain's favorite – to the delicate filet mignon, steaks can offer the adventurous eater a plethora of enjoyable meals, and all these different cuts of steak come from the same bovine cloth. But before home cooks sit down with their next steak au poivre, they should be wary of one processing method used by Costco, which could turn many potential eaters away from styrofoam-packaged cuts of beef.

The labels on steaks from Costco and other carriers might read "blade tenderized," which sounds harmless enough. However, this tenderizing process entails a higher likelihood of bacterial contamination from the outside of the meat into the inside. In turn, officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommend cooking the steaks to a higher internal temperature — to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit with a three-minute rest included — to offset the risk of disease. Since 145 degrees is the upper limit for medium steak doneness, this tenderization method makes it more difficult for cooks to safely enjoy rare or even medium rare steaks from Costco.