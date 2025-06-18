15 Must-Have Costco Products That Are Under $5

Costco is all about buying in bulk, so you may be surprised to learn that it stocks a collection of groceries for under $5. Many of them are still super-sized portions, and they aren't just one-off food items, either. Additionally, the majority of Costco's most inexpensive products are incredibly handy in the kitchen. If you make sure to put them in your cart, you'll find ways to use them over and over again. Take sea salt, for example. There's no limit to its versatility and cooking potential. I mean, if you aren't keeping salt on hand, you're doing it wrong. That's just the beginning, too. You can find all kinds of cooking essentials for under $5 at Costco.

I went to Costco and perused the aisles looking for the best products under $5. When my cart was full, I was quite pleased, and you will be, too, when you learn what the items I scored are. Add them to your list of regular grocery store purchases and you'll not only save yourself some cash, but it'll make cooking a whole lot simpler, too.