15 Must-Have Costco Products That Are Under $5
Costco is all about buying in bulk, so you may be surprised to learn that it stocks a collection of groceries for under $5. Many of them are still super-sized portions, and they aren't just one-off food items, either. Additionally, the majority of Costco's most inexpensive products are incredibly handy in the kitchen. If you make sure to put them in your cart, you'll find ways to use them over and over again. Take sea salt, for example. There's no limit to its versatility and cooking potential. I mean, if you aren't keeping salt on hand, you're doing it wrong. That's just the beginning, too. You can find all kinds of cooking essentials for under $5 at Costco.
I went to Costco and perused the aisles looking for the best products under $5. When my cart was full, I was quite pleased, and you will be, too, when you learn what the items I scored are. Add them to your list of regular grocery store purchases and you'll not only save yourself some cash, but it'll make cooking a whole lot simpler, too.
Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken for $4.99
If you're looking to make light work of any meal, store-bought rotisserie chickens are here for the win. There's no shortage of things you can do with a rotisserie chicken, and when it comes to convenience, it's second-to-none. After all, roasting a chicken yourself takes much longer than simply pulling one out of the fridge. And guess what? Costco sells its Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken for just $4.99. Not only is it priced right, but it's tasty, too. Nice! With all of this in mind, it is the first must-have grocery item to add to your Costco shopping list.
Needless to say, you can make countless dishes with a rotisserie chicken. From chicken salad to chicken sandwiches to the main course, there's basically nothing you can't do with a rotisserie chicken. Since Costco makes one of the best grocery store options around – it even beats out Sam's Club – picking one up the next time you shop is a no-brainer.
Strawberries for $3.99
Moving over to Costco's produce section, I found 2 pound cartons of strawberries sold for just $3.99. After a quick inspection, I was more than pleased with the quality of the berries and decided to snag some for myself. Once I got them home, gave them a quick wash, and had a taste, I knew I had made a great choice, too. They were deliciously sweet and juicy, and there didn't seem to be a bad berry in the bunch.
Fruit is a must-have item in many of our books, and thankfully, Costco's berries come at a great price. Produce prices are bound to fluctuate, but grabbing a large container of strawberries for under $5 is a smart move. If strawberries aren't your favorite, Costco also sells blackberries and raspberries, and they are often priced under $5, as well. Whichever berries you pick up, they make a healthy snack, are perfect for blending into smoothies and cocktails, or mixing into baked goods, and they are just what your breakfast or lunch plate needs to make a well-rounded meal.
Kirkland Signature Baguettes (two pack) for $4.99
Bread lovers rejoice. Costco's bakery pumps out some tasty baked goods, and, lucky us, a two-pack of Kirkland Signature Baguettes will only cost you $4.99. Fresh, soft, and crispy once baked, these baguettes are no joke, either.
As you know, there's no limit to how you can use bread to supplement a meal, so picking up some of Costco's baguettes will serve you well. They may not be the best size for making sandwiches (you can make it work, but it's far from ideal), but they have crostinis, bruschetta, and garlic bread covered. They are also delicious with nothing more than a smear of butter, and you can serve them alongside just about any dish imaginable.
If you don't think you can power through two baguettes in your home before they go stale, you can always make croutons. Freezing Costco's baguettes isn't off the table, either. In fact, the packaging even recommends it, so no excuses.
Organic Baby Spinach for $3.89
Most of us don't need any convincing that leafy greens are a must-have grocery item. They are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, so they are super good for you, and they are beyond versatile. Spinach, in particular, is incredibly useful in the kitchen, and Costco sells a massive 16 ounce container of organic baby spinach for just $3.89. I'm impressed, to say the least. For the same price at my regular grocery store, I can only get a package that's about half or maybe even a third the size.
Costco also sells a super-sized container of spring mix for under $5, and it's worth purchasing, as well. However, spinach is way more versatile. Unlike spring mix, it can be incorporated into casseroles, cooked in a pan to bulk up a never-ending list of dishes, hidden in a smoothie, layered on sandwiches, and so much more. It even holds up well in the freezer, so make Popeye proud and snag a container the next time you're at Costco. The price is right, and it's good for you. Enough said.
Burger buns for $2.89
Another outstanding deal at Costco I can never pass up is burger buns. Often, there is more than one option for under $5, and as far as I can tell, they are all worth purchasing. On my recent visit, I was able to buy a 12-pack of Aunt Hattie's Restaurant Hamburger Buns with sesame seeds for just $2.89. No matter how you slice it, that's a screaming deal. Plus, they were super soft and tasty, so calling them a must-have item is easy.
As the name suggests, burger buns are the ideal bread for burgers, and this includes both meat and veggie burgers. However, you can use buns for a whole lot more than just burgers. They are perfect for any sandwich, really, and we all know there's no end to sandwich possibilities. So, while your household may not be in the mood to eat 12 burgers in the next week or so, you can definitely manage 12 sandwiches. Or, at the very least, freeze a few for later use.
Kirkland Signature Sea Salt for $3.39
One of the absolute best Costco products you can buy for under $5 is the company's Kirkland Signature Sea Salt. The 30-ounce container costs a measly $3.39, and as we all know, almost every recipe calls for salt. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a household that doesn't keep salt on hand at all times. After all, salt is an essential cooking ingredient. So much so that most chefs rely on it to boost flavor in every savory dish they create, sometimes the sweet ones, too.
Honestly, if you don't use salt in your recipes, there's no way they are reaching their full flavor potential. So, making it a regular Costco buy just makes sense. If you aren't already on board with sea salt, consider this a sign to give it a go. It's coarse, flavorful, and works in any recipe you like. Unlike most of the other products on this list, you don't have to worry about it going bad, either.
Greek-style pita bread for $3.99
Soft, delicious, and inexpensive, the Greek-style pita bread at Costco is another must-have grocery item. A package with 12 pita pockets only costs $3.99, and it hits all the marks of a quality pita bread product. When you're in the mood for something other than your everyday sandwich bread, it won't let you down.
I don't know about you, but I haven't always thought of pita bread as a regular grocery store purchase. However, the stuff sold at Costco changed my mind. It's tasty right out of the bag, but also toasts up nicely, and it won't give you any issues when trying to fill the pockets — low-quality pita often does. Thankfully, this makes them good for dipping, charcuterie boards, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more. As far as sandwiches, you don't have to stick to Mediterranean-style ones, like falafel and gyro meat, either. Even something as simple as peanut butter and jelly is fantastic with pita bread.
Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper for $3.99
If you like spicy foods, you're in luck. Costco sells a large 10-ounce jar of crushed red pepper for $3.99. While not quite as iconic as hot sauce, crushed red pepper flakes are an essential ingredient for anyone who prefers their food with a little kick, myself included. I use crushed red pepper to season tons of dishes, and I go through it pretty quickly. I may not need to purchase a new container every time I go to Costco, but it's most certainly a frequent flyer in my grocery cart.
As a seasoning, crushed red pepper is easy to incorporate into a world of cuisines. You can use it to upgrade store-bought Alfredo and other sauces, sprinkle it on pizza, add it to Asian stir fries, season Hispanic cuisine, and the list goes on. Don't even get me started on soups and marinades, either. Seriously, what can't you put crushed red pepper on?
Bananas for $1.49
Circling back to the produce section, Costco's banana selection is another area I won't skip over. I bought a large bunch of Dole bananas for $1.49. Yup, you read that right, just $1.49. I hate to waste food, but even if I don't get a chance to eat them all before they turn black, I won't feel too bad about tossing one out. That is, of course, if I don't stick it in the freezer for that banana bread I always say I'll make but never do.
Costco also sells organic bananas for under $5, so if that's more your style, by all means, reach for them, instead. Either way, your lovely bunch of bananas will be ready and waiting the next time you want a snack or a light breakfast on the go. Of course, you can also slice bananas and top so many sweet breakfast dishes with them as well. Or, my favorite, make a peanut butter and banana sandwich.
Campari tomatoes for $4.99
Another fantastic produce item you can buy for under $5 at Costco is tomatoes: Campari tomatoes, to be exact. For just $4.99, you get a nice big container of them, and they even come on the vine. If you aren't familiar with Campari tomatoes, they are a juicy, medium-sized tomato with low acidity and a touch of sweetness. As such, they are a perfect all-purpose tomato.
I won't do you the disservice of listing all the ways you can use tomatoes in the kitchen — I'm sure you can think of 20 ways without batting an eye — so I'll just say that they are a staple in cuisines from all over the globe. Basically, any style of food uses tomatoes to add delicious flavor. I used some of the baguettes I picked up to make fresh tomato bruschetta with my Camparis, and it was nothing short of drool-worthy. I could really taste the fresh flavor, and at such a low price, it's a must-have item for sure.
Petite Romaine Lettuce for $4.99
I already talked about spinach being a must-have Costco grocery item that you can buy for under $5, but that's not where the low-priced leafy green fun stops at our favorite bulk store. It also sells a bag of petite romaine lettuce heads for $4.99. Spinach is great and all, but sometimes you want a bit more crunch from your greens, and that's something romaine has no problems supplying.
The crunchiness of romaine lettuce is ideal for tacos, salads, sandwiches, and more. Costco's petite romaine heads are also the perfect size and shape for lettuce wraps. So, yeah, the possibilities are endless. Many people just think of a classic Caesar salad when romaine comes to mind, but it's far from a one-trick pony. It's even one of the types of lettuce that you can lightly char on a grill. Make it a regular Costco purchase and you'll be glad you did. If you also grab spinach, mix the two together for the best of both worlds.
Pineapple for $3.39
We all know the prices on fresh fruit fluctuate, but you can often find pineapples at Costco for under $5. Actually, I got mine for $3.39, so that's way under $5. I typically pay close to double that at my local grocery store, so when I saw the low price, I couldn't resist. You shouldn't, either. Pineapples are delicious, and they are packed with vitamin C, something that helps boost immunity. Sounds like a win-win to me.
No matter what time of year it is, pineapple gives off serious tropical vibes. Who doesn't like that? Plus, as a fruit, it's incredibly versatile. Not only does it work well in countless sweet recipes, but it also complements savory dishes. Pineapple can be used as a burger or pizza topping, and it can also be grilled. Of course, it's deliciously sweet and tasty as-is, too. Honestly, if you have trouble eating an entire pineapple before it spoils, you're missing out on its full culinary potential. The hardest part about buying an entire pineapple should be how you slice it, not finding ways to enjoy it.
Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio for $4.99
This next one is near and dear to my heart, and the fact that I can get it for under $5 at Costco makes it that much sweeter. What is it? Pinot grigio, yay! Like any wine lover, I was skeptical of the $4.99 price tag attached to Kirkland Signature's pinot grigio, but I was pleasantly surprised once I got it home and gave it a try. It's smooth, crisp, and drinkable by any means. If red wine is more your style, you can find that at Costco for under $5, too. Heck yeah.
Even if you aren't a wine drinker, having a bottle on hand for guests is always a smart move. Let's not forget about its cooking potential, either. Both red and white wines are great for creating rich sauces. Plus, cooking is one time when it's more than acceptable to reach for the cheapest bottle you can find. Fortunately, Costco's pinot grigio still tastes good, so making it a must-have grocery item felt right. Cheers.
McCormick Garlic Lime Seasoning for $4.69
One more must-have seasoning you can get at Costco for under $5 is McCormick's Garlic Lime mix. For just $4.69, an 11.75-ounce jar can be all yours, and once you get it home and give it a whiff, watch out. You'll be thinking up a million different ways to put it to good use. It smells so yummy, and after I gave it a try it cemented my opinion: It's a definite must-have item. Admittedly, I'm one of those people who puts garlic on everything, and I'm pretty partial to lime, as well. Still, anyone could love this seasoning blend.
The first thing I did with my McCormick Garlic Lime Seasoning was sprinkle it on some popcorn. I highly recommend you do the same. I also know it would be amazing in chili, red or green, or sprinkled on an ear of corn. It's a no-brainer for dishes like chicken tacos or any Hispanic cuisine, for that matter, and lots of Asian dishes, too.
Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips for $4.99
Salty, crunchy, and better for you than your average potato chip (well, kind of), why wouldn't you want to grab a bag? I, for one, couldn't resist. I was glad I didn't, too, because they are pretty darn good. Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips are thick, salty, and deliciously toasty. As such, they are a shoo-in for nachos and heavy dips like guacamole. They'll hold up to the weight, no problem. Of course, they are good for every other tortilla chip scenario, too. I just thought you'd like to know they aren't wimpy by any means.
Aside from my love for Hispanic foods, I really like to keep tortilla chips around because they last for a considerable amount of time — don't let the extra-large 48-ounce bag dissuades you. You won't need a party to help you finish them off if you like Hispanic foods and flavors even half as much as I do.
Methodology
Determining the best must-have items at Costco for under $5 was pretty easy. After all, there aren't a lot of bulk items that fall into the under $5 category. Even so, I wandered the aisles and evaluated all the options in order to bring you a list of the best.
The products that made the list are super versatile, and if you keep them on hand, you'll find ways to enjoy them on a near daily basis. A few honorable mentions that didn't make the list include things like apples, tortillas, spring mix, and pre-sliced turkey breasts. Sorry, not sorry, super-sized bag of Cheetos. You didn't make the cut. So, if you want to keep the low-cost trend alive, you have more options than the products you find above — they sure are a fantastic place to start, though.