Costco's New Cheesecake Is Inspired By One Of Italy's Most Popular Desserts

Costco's bakery aisles have previously featured both tiramisu and New York-style cheesecake, but it is the combination of the two that has members especially excited. However, one lucky shopper who tried the product firsthand claimed the dessert didn't quite live up to expectations.

"The cheesecake itself is actually coffee flavored and it's strong. The whipped topping was normal and not coffee flavored," the user wrote on Reddit, adding that the crust was somewhat lacking in flavor, with only faint traces of chocolate or mascarpone. That said, those who love the taste of strong coffee will likely enjoy this treat.

If the tiramisu cheesecake hasn't yet arrived at your local Costco, you may be able to craft a DIY version using two other Kirkland Signature bakery items. Costco famously offers a 12-inch plain cheesecake at most store locations — and if you're lucky, you might also spot the Tiramisu Bar Cake, which appears to be available on a seasonal basis. Until the new tiramisu cheesecake lands in your local Costco, a little creative combination of these two bakery items might be the next best thing.