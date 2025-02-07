Costco's New Cheesecake Is Inspired By One Of Italy's Most Popular Desserts
A brand-new product has been spotted in the Costco bakery aisle, blending two popular desserts into one decadent bite. A user on Reddit shared a photo of the 4.5-pound Tiramisu Cheesecake, perfect for pleasing a crowd — or a very dedicated party of one. The latest addition to Costco's long line of popular bakery desserts takes inspiration from the classic Italian cake, tiramisu, featuring a graham and cocoa crust, cold brew whipped topping, and mascarpone cheese in the batter.
While this indulgent treat is unlikely to be made from scratch in a Costco bakery, it is available in the refrigerated section for $23.99. The Reddit poster confirmed that the product was found at a Costco location in Washington, sparking excitement among other members in the United States eager to find the new bakery item at their local warehouse. One user commented, "My two favorite things in one!!" Another joked, "This could be dangerous," because the treat looks so good.
Is this new Costco bakery treat the best of both worlds?
Costco's bakery aisles have previously featured both tiramisu and New York-style cheesecake, but it is the combination of the two that has members especially excited. However, one lucky shopper who tried the product firsthand claimed the dessert didn't quite live up to expectations.
"The cheesecake itself is actually coffee flavored and it's strong. The whipped topping was normal and not coffee flavored," the user wrote on Reddit, adding that the crust was somewhat lacking in flavor, with only faint traces of chocolate or mascarpone. That said, those who love the taste of strong coffee will likely enjoy this treat.
If the tiramisu cheesecake hasn't yet arrived at your local Costco, you may be able to craft a DIY version using two other Kirkland Signature bakery items. Costco famously offers a 12-inch plain cheesecake at most store locations — and if you're lucky, you might also spot the Tiramisu Bar Cake, which appears to be available on a seasonal basis. Until the new tiramisu cheesecake lands in your local Costco, a little creative combination of these two bakery items might be the next best thing.