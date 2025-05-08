Costco Brings Back A Popular Prepared Meal That's Smothered In Cheese
It's ba-a-a-ack: Costco has reintroduced its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake, perfect for picking up on a busy weekday night. This iteration is made with Costco's famously delicious rotisserie chicken, both black beans and pinto beans, three colors of bell peppers, cilantro and chipotle sauce, as well as a generous portion of cheddar cheese that bakes up hot and bubbly. For those wondering, it does appear that the tortillas are wheat-based, not corn, judging by the allergen declaration on the packaging per Costco's website (sorry, gluten-free folks). The cost is $5.99 per pound, with most trays hovering a hair below 4 pounds totaling around the $25 range in most cases. This means there are plenty of enchiladas to feed your hungry family — or just yourself, with leftovers to look forward to.
According to the product's cooking directions, Costco's Enchilada Bake with Rotisserie Chicken should be baked for 50 to 60 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply remove the plastic lid and replace it with foil (shiny side up or down, it doesn't actually matter) for optimal cooking. You can even take the foil off in the last few minutes and broil all that cheese for an extra crispy bite. Round out your meal with some Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips and you've got more than dinner — you've got a fiesta.
Members are happy to see the enchilada bake back in stores
While not every new or returning item excites Costco fans — like the underwhelming reaction to the latest food court addition — members seem to be very receptive to the returning Enchilada Bake with Rotisserie Chicken. One commenter on a TikTok announcing the return gushed, "These are delicious, and always a crowd pleaser!! Such an easy convenient meal," while another kept it simple by responding with a hand clapping emoji.
This meal has proven popular among Costco customers for years, as the chain continues to bring back its enchilada bake again and again. In the past, the dish has received good reviews, though people were often surprised at the sauce's high spice level. It does seem that at some point in the last two years, Costco switched from chicken breast slices to the shredded rotisserie chicken that can be found in it today. Some fans have noticed the change in recipe and have since stopped buying it when the dish does make an appearance in-store: one Redditor shared, "They were drier and chewier, we didn't care for them after [the recipe changed]." All things considered, this easy, cheesy dinner is still one worth snagging on your next Costco trip.