Costco Brings Back A Popular Prepared Meal That's Smothered In Cheese

It's ba-a-a-ack: Costco has reintroduced its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake, perfect for picking up on a busy weekday night. This iteration is made with Costco's famously delicious rotisserie chicken, both black beans and pinto beans, three colors of bell peppers, cilantro and chipotle sauce, as well as a generous portion of cheddar cheese that bakes up hot and bubbly. For those wondering, it does appear that the tortillas are wheat-based, not corn, judging by the allergen declaration on the packaging per Costco's website (sorry, gluten-free folks). The cost is $5.99 per pound, with most trays hovering a hair below 4 pounds totaling around the $25 range in most cases. This means there are plenty of enchiladas to feed your hungry family — or just yourself, with leftovers to look forward to.

According to the product's cooking directions, Costco's Enchilada Bake with Rotisserie Chicken should be baked for 50 to 60 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply remove the plastic lid and replace it with foil (shiny side up or down, it doesn't actually matter) for optimal cooking. You can even take the foil off in the last few minutes and broil all that cheese for an extra crispy bite. Round out your meal with some Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips and you've got more than dinner — you've got a fiesta.