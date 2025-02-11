What Is The Costco Brand Of Chicken Nuggets That Taste Like Chick-Fil-A?

Grab your favorite buns, butter, and pickles. For the closest substitute, find a hamburger-style bun that's a little sweet, spread each side with a generous slab of butter, and toast for a few minutes in a skillet. Place your cooked chicken breast on the buns with your go-to dill pickle slices (the chain restaurant only puts two, but pickle your sandwich up to your liking), and voila — you've got yourself a delicious dupe worth every penny.

Customize the chicken sandwich to your desire by placing a slice of your favorite cheese on top or adorning it with different condiments — think honey barbecue for a sweet and smoky finish or try one of the five varieties of Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce for ample opportunity to customize your fried chicken sandwich with Asian-infused flavor. Use the patties as a base and make crunchy, sticky, spicy fried chicken sandwiches. The zesty glaze transforms the protein into a fully flavor-packed sandwich.

Why stop at recreating a sandwich? Instead, use this crispy chicken in other recipes. For an unforgettable lunch, add some nuggets or a cut-up filet, salty and lemony Caesar dressing, and fresh lettuce using our best basic Caesar salad recipe. You could eat it straight out of the bowl, or toss it in a wrap or flour tortilla with some nutty parmesan cheese for a spin on the regular salad.

If you don't have a Costco membership and you're wondering if you can find Costco's Kirkland Signature brand products at other stores, there is another dupe brand sold at plenty of grocery stores called Just Bare. The Just Bare brand also comes in chunk and filet varieties.