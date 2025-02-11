What Is The Costco Brand Of Chicken Nuggets That Taste Like Chick-Fil-A?
What's better than a crispy, salty fried chicken sandwich or chicken nuggets? Everyone knows Chick-fil-A is a hot spot when craving them. After all, these fan favorites are juicy and flavorful.
The good news for all of the Chik-fil-A lovers out there is that Costco's brand, Kirkland Signature, makes Lightly Breaded Chunks and Lightly Breaded Chicken Patties. Recreating a basket full of nuggets is as simple as buying and making them before dunking into your ideal sauce (consider learning about what Chik-fil-A sauce is really made of so you can whip up a batch).
On the other hand, the sandwich takes a bit more work. The yummy, similarly spiced chicken patties give the best base for recreating this fast food sandwich. To make your own, you'll want to first purchase the patties, which are $12.99 for 3 pounds worth (versus spending $5.79 per sandwich at Chick-fil-A). Once you've secured the patties, it's time to assemble the goods.
How to use the Costco chicken patties
Grab your favorite buns, butter, and pickles. For the closest substitute, find a hamburger-style bun that's a little sweet, spread each side with a generous slab of butter, and toast for a few minutes in a skillet. Place your cooked chicken breast on the buns with your go-to dill pickle slices (the chain restaurant only puts two, but pickle your sandwich up to your liking), and voila — you've got yourself a delicious dupe worth every penny.
Customize the chicken sandwich to your desire by placing a slice of your favorite cheese on top or adorning it with different condiments — think honey barbecue for a sweet and smoky finish or try one of the five varieties of Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce for ample opportunity to customize your fried chicken sandwich with Asian-infused flavor. Use the patties as a base and make crunchy, sticky, spicy fried chicken sandwiches. The zesty glaze transforms the protein into a fully flavor-packed sandwich.
Why stop at recreating a sandwich? Instead, use this crispy chicken in other recipes. For an unforgettable lunch, add some nuggets or a cut-up filet, salty and lemony Caesar dressing, and fresh lettuce using our best basic Caesar salad recipe. You could eat it straight out of the bowl, or toss it in a wrap or flour tortilla with some nutty parmesan cheese for a spin on the regular salad.
If you don't have a Costco membership and you're wondering if you can find Costco's Kirkland Signature brand products at other stores, there is another dupe brand sold at plenty of grocery stores called Just Bare. The Just Bare brand also comes in chunk and filet varieties.