There are quite a few types of soup out there, but it's hard to argue that any of them are more comforting than a good old bowl of chowder. Of course, there are different iterations of chowder, with clam chowder and corn chowder being the two most easily recognizable examples. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt serves up a special bowl of the latter variety with her creamy corn chowder recipe, one that is just as packed with rich, savory goodness as it is hearty veggies like the corn itself and potatoes, along with bacon for some added meaty saltiness.

Despite seeming like a complicated soup that might only taste good at a restaurant, corn chowder is incredibly easy to make at home, and even better yet, it's economical. "This hearty and delicious soup is easy to prepare and easy on the budget," De Witt says, adding, "It's perfect for busy weeknights or preparing ahead of time to take to work for lunch." This particular corn chowder recipe makes good use of pantry staples and, conveniently, comes together in just over 30 minutes, perfect for those nights when you want something satisfying and ultra-comforting without the fuss.