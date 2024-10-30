Soup Vs Stew Vs Chowder: Here's The Differences You Need To Know

It's largely agreed upon that chowder is merely a subcategory of soup, not an entirely distinct culinary species. Chowder's defining attribute is its consistency, as the dish is usually thick and often creamy, with dairy or starches in the mix. Chowders are also served hot and tend to have hearty chunks of potatoes, seafood, or vegetables. Now, there are a few exceptions (like a Manhattan clam chowder with its tomato base, instead of the cream base of a New England clam chowder recipe), but generally speaking, chowder is richer and chunkier than most other soups, and often features seafood.

Stew is where the doubt sets in. Depending on who you ask, stew is either another subcategory of soup or fits into a separate category all its own. Either way, stew contains meat, seafood, and/or vegetables that have typically been cooked for a short time first before adding liquid ingredients. The liquid in stew cooks the ingredients further, and is often reduced until it becomes thick (additional thickeners like roux may be added).

Those who distinguish stews from soups will point out that stew generally has less liquid than soup, and the ingredients undergo more low-and-slow cooking for a lengthy amount of time, while soups can be whipped up much faster. These defining qualities must be present to make something a stew, whether you place it into the soup category or not. Luckily, these definitions don't affect the deliciousness of your favorite comforting soup recipes.