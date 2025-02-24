15 Ingredients That Will Take Canned Clam Chowder To The Next Level

Whether you prefer New England or Manhattan clam chowder, making it from scratch is a labor of love. Even if you find a way to streamline the process it still takes quite a bit of time and effort. When this isn't possible, canned clam chowder is ready to fill in. However, it often needs a few tweaks to make it truly shine. That's okay though, because you can easily turn around a can of Manhattan or New England clam chowder that is bland, too thick, or overly thin with a quick trick or two.

To find the best ingredient upgrades for canned clam chowder I combed through chef recommendations, Reddit, and food blog tips. What I found led me to 15 super tasty ways to elevate both Manhattan and New England versions of the soup. Keep reading to find out what they are — and the next time you open a can you'll have all the details needed to turn up flavor and transform it into a tasty chowder anyone could love.