One Sweet Bread Swap Turns PB&J Sandwiches Into Quite The Treat

While there is no way to go wrong when making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, there are many innovative ways to take the classic snack to a whole new level. Even though there are countless kinds of delicious peanut butter available at the store, it's no secret that making your own from scratch is a great way to upgrade your PB&J. Give salted caramel peanut butter a try for a sandwich that strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty. Using an alternative nut butter — like almond, cashew, or even brown sugar walnut butter — can also take your sandwich game to new heights.

Obviously, homemade jelly or jam (like a jarringly beautiful ruby red jam) will also make for a better sandwich. If you really want to spice things up, try adding canned chipotle peppers to your favorite jelly recipe for an elevated PB&J with just the right amount of kick. If you're feeling extra adventurous, take a ride on the savory side and slather a bit of homemade tomato jam or smoky bacon marmalade onto your bread for a PB&J fit for the dinner table.

If you're looking to experiment with different kinds of bread, try making your PB&J with cinnamon or chocolate babka for a truly decadent sandwich. For those who can't stand to eat the crusts, pita bread is the secret to making your no-crust dreams come true. Got leftover hot dog buns from your last barbecue? Spread your favorite peanut butter and jelly on the inside and pop a banana in the middle for an iconic PBB&J sandwich. If you really want to shake things up, ditch the bread altogether and whip up a stack of peanut butter and jelly pancakes.