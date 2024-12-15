One Sweet Bread Swap Turns PB&J Sandwiches Into Quite The Treat
You'd be hard-pressed to find a sandwich more beautiful in its simplicity than the illustrious peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It's a beloved classic for a reason: inexpensive, hassle-free, and undeniably satisfying. Of course, there are nearly infinite ways to customize a PB&J, each more delicious than the last. Our favorite ways to upgrade the simple snack into a sumptuous treat? Ditch the plain old sandwich bread and reach for a couple slices of cinnamon raisin. It's the epitome of quiet luxury: soft bread spiced with swirls of warm cinnamon and studded with the molasses-like sweetness of raisins.
Whether you decide to bake your own raisin walnut babka at home or simply reach for the last cinnamon raisin bagel in your cupboard, once you enjoy this elite PB&J combination you'll never look back. Try using spreads that might pair well with the flavor of raisins, like tart blackcurrant jam or tangy orange marmalade. Stirring a bit of honey or maple syrup into your peanut butter will add a touch of sweetness that is a perfect complement to the gentle heat of cinnamon. If you really want to go the distance, try toasting your cinnamon raisin bread before assembly, or pop the entire PB&J in a panini press, waffle iron, or air fryer for a perfect crunch in every bite.
More ways to upgrade your PB&J
While there is no way to go wrong when making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, there are many innovative ways to take the classic snack to a whole new level. Even though there are countless kinds of delicious peanut butter available at the store, it's no secret that making your own from scratch is a great way to upgrade your PB&J. Give salted caramel peanut butter a try for a sandwich that strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty. Using an alternative nut butter — like almond, cashew, or even brown sugar walnut butter — can also take your sandwich game to new heights.
Obviously, homemade jelly or jam (like a jarringly beautiful ruby red jam) will also make for a better sandwich. If you really want to spice things up, try adding canned chipotle peppers to your favorite jelly recipe for an elevated PB&J with just the right amount of kick. If you're feeling extra adventurous, take a ride on the savory side and slather a bit of homemade tomato jam or smoky bacon marmalade onto your bread for a PB&J fit for the dinner table.
If you're looking to experiment with different kinds of bread, try making your PB&J with cinnamon or chocolate babka for a truly decadent sandwich. For those who can't stand to eat the crusts, pita bread is the secret to making your no-crust dreams come true. Got leftover hot dog buns from your last barbecue? Spread your favorite peanut butter and jelly on the inside and pop a banana in the middle for an iconic PBB&J sandwich. If you really want to shake things up, ditch the bread altogether and whip up a stack of peanut butter and jelly pancakes.