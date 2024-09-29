Leftover Hot Dog Buns Are The Perfect Bread For PBB&J Sandwiches

Peanut Butter Jelly Time! Wait, wrong song; it's peanut butter, banana, and jelly (PBB&J) time ... in a hot dog bun! You read that right. Hot dog buns are trading in ketchup and mustard and making room for the classic creamy, gooey PBB&J.

Many PBB&J enthusiasts add their own twists like swapping spicy jelly for some heat or making their own no-crust PB&Js using pita bread. This sandwich is the makeover your PBB&J was waiting for. The thickness of the bread allows it to handle a thick slab of peanut butter and jelly on either side- — for equal distribution so that you get everything all in one bite. All that's left is adding the banana!

A similar trend, 'banana dogs,' is a fun variation, opting for more add-ons and toppings. Most recipes are made with crunchy toppings, like granola or chopped peanuts, to resemble hot dog condiments. You can also swap plain white hot dog buns for whole wheat and use other fruits as toppings with honey drizzle for an extra sweet treat.

For those who want even more peanut butter, you can make your own peanut butter popcorn topping. Stirring every 15 seconds, melt white chocolate baking chips and peanut butter in the microwave before tossing the mix over popcorn. Want to turn it into a dessert sandwich? Drizzle Nutella over the top or caramelize your bananas on the stovetop with a light coating of sugar.