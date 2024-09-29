Leftover Hot Dog Buns Are The Perfect Bread For PBB&J Sandwiches
Peanut Butter Jelly Time! Wait, wrong song; it's peanut butter, banana, and jelly (PBB&J) time ... in a hot dog bun! You read that right. Hot dog buns are trading in ketchup and mustard and making room for the classic creamy, gooey PBB&J.
Many PBB&J enthusiasts add their own twists like swapping spicy jelly for some heat or making their own no-crust PB&Js using pita bread. This sandwich is the makeover your PBB&J was waiting for. The thickness of the bread allows it to handle a thick slab of peanut butter and jelly on either side- — for equal distribution so that you get everything all in one bite. All that's left is adding the banana!
A similar trend, 'banana dogs,' is a fun variation, opting for more add-ons and toppings. Most recipes are made with crunchy toppings, like granola or chopped peanuts, to resemble hot dog condiments. You can also swap plain white hot dog buns for whole wheat and use other fruits as toppings with honey drizzle for an extra sweet treat.
For those who want even more peanut butter, you can make your own peanut butter popcorn topping. Stirring every 15 seconds, melt white chocolate baking chips and peanut butter in the microwave before tossing the mix over popcorn. Want to turn it into a dessert sandwich? Drizzle Nutella over the top or caramelize your bananas on the stovetop with a light coating of sugar.
Other ways to serve up leftover hot dog buns
Since we often have to buy more hot dog buns than we need, there are a ton of easy ways you can incorporate them into other dishes. The thickness of the buns makes them a good substitute for traditional dishes that require soaking bread in liquid, like bread pudding and French toast. Any bread pudding recipe can be made with the buns as the bread base. If you only have a few buns left over, enjoy an individual serving of bread pudding cooked in a small ramekin or muffin tin.
For something a little more decadent, stuff a hot dog bun with melted chocolate and marshmallow fluff. This is sure to be a sweet and sticky stuffed French toast. Elevate it with an easy three-ingredient marshmallow fluff, then soak it in your standard egg wash, and saute.
A simple updo for dinner time is turning hot dog buns into breadsticks. One bun yields two breadsticks and browns nicely in the oven. Brush a layer of oil or melted butter on the buns, sprinkle them with a mixture of parmesan cheese and your choice of seasonings, like basil, oregano, or an Italian spice blend, and bake.