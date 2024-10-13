13 Common Mistakes To Avoid With Canned Pumpkin

Many recipes that call for pumpkin puree also include eggs, especially when it comes to baked goods like pies and cakes. While it is often more than fine to tweak recipes a bit and stray from the official list of ingredients and their quantities, this isn't the case with eggs and canned pumpkin. The balance between eggs and pumpkin puree needs to be spot on. Otherwise, your baked goods won't turn out as expected, and no one wants all that hard work to go to waste, right?

A great example of how egg and pumpkin puree interact when baked can be seen with a true classic: Pumpkin pie. Regardless of the recipe you use, you want to follow the instructions for how many eggs to use in the filling. If you leave the egg out entirely, your pie will turn out like soup, runny, and unable to slice. Adversely, if you use more egg than a recipe calls for, your pie will likely come out much too dense, almost like a cake. While this isn't all bad, it certainly isn't ideal. You can always experiment with adjusting seasonings, just follow the recipe regarding eggs and you'll do great.