Can You Freeze Canned Pumpkin And How Long Does It Last?

When it comes time to make all things pumpkin, it's a great occasion to stock your pantry with cans of the golden squash. Canned pumpkin can be the star in pies, muffins, chewy chocolate chip cookies, and even morning coffee and smoothies. But what happens when you only need a few scoops of the canned puree in a recipe and have loads leftover? Is there a way to freeze it, or is it a race against time to use it all up before it spoils?

The good news is, canned pumpkin can be frozen. In fact, whereas your leftovers will only last for a week in the refrigerator, freezing can extend its shelf-life up to a year (though it tastes best till around the four-month mark). Besides, it's very easy to freeze canned pumpkin, with several ways to do so.

The most straightforward method is to empty the contents of your can into a zip-top bag, close tight, and pop that into the freezer — it's that simple. However, you could also freeze the pumpkin in single-serve portions so that it's easier to thaw and cook later. Spoon out the squash into a muffin tin or an ice cube tray (the same easy way to freeze milk) until the puree solidifies. Then, transfer the frozen pumpkin circles or cubes into airtight bags or containers, and refreeze them till you're ready to cook your next fall-inspired recipe.