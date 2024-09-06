Cottage Cheese Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Too Easy Not To Make
Your protein goals and pumpkin spice cravings can be equally satisfied with these delicious cottage cheese pumpkin cheesecakes. While this may be an unexpected way to use cottage cheese, it works for a custardy, nutritious, and low-lift treat. The creamy and tangy cottage cheese perfectly melds with a sweet flavor profile, and it won't have that chunky cottage cheese texture because all the ingredients are blended in a food processor.
Plus, cottage cheese has more protein than cheesecake's typical base, cream cheese. Once blended, the curds lend body and richness to the mixture without introducing much fat. To illustrate, half a cup of 4% milk-fat (aka full fat) cottage cheese has 14 grams of protein compared to cream cheese's seven grams of protein.
Say "YUM" if you would eat this High Protien Pumpkin Cheesecake 🎃😋🍰 How to make it: Blend 6 oz cottage cheese, 3 tbsp pumpkin purée, an egg, 2-3 tbsp powdered sweetener, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice & a dash of vanilla. Pour into two greased, mug sized ramekins & bake @ 350F for 15 mins. Let it chill, top with whipped cream, more pumpkin spice & enjoy! Pro tip: You can do half cream cheese & half cottage cheese for a creamier texture 👍
The recipe for these individual pumpkin cheesecakes includes cottage cheese, canned pumpkin puree, eggs, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, and your preferred sweetener (brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup are all great). If you don't have unsweetened pumpkin puree on hand, you can definitely substitute it with pumpkin pie filling — just don't add any extra sugar. Blend everything until creamy, pour the mixture into greased ramekins, and bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Let the cheesecakes cool in the fridge, and dig in! If you'd like, finish these bites with creamy Greek yogurt or a drizzle of dark chocolate ganache.
No-bake cottage cheese pumpkin cheesecake is possible, too
Maybe you live in a hot climate and cannot bear the thought of turning on the oven, perhaps your home doesn't have a full kitchen, or you just can't be bothered. We've all been there. The good news is that you can take this same concept and make a cheesecake-inspired whipped treat instead — no cooking required! Since these desserts are ready in a matter of minutes, they are also a good option for someone with a pumpkin cheesecake craving who is short on time.
Simply blend cottage cheese, pumpkin puree, sweetener, spices, and a touch of vanilla extract until smooth and chill. Alternatively, blend cottage cheese with plain pumpkin puree and instant cheesecake-flavored pudding mix. To create a fluffier texture, let the blender run a little longer to whip some air into it. If you like, you can eat these whipped creations right from the blender or let them sit in the fridge, so they firm up slightly.
To make this simple dessert a little more special, consider making your own pumpkin pie spice. Or, substitute some of the cottage cheese with cream cheese for a treat that has both rich tanginess and tons of protein. Top them off with toasted pecans, graham cracker crumbs, or miniature chocolate chips, and for an ultra-satisfying snack, skip the spoon, and use the mixture as a dip for crisp apple slices and vanilla wafer cookies.