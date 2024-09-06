Cottage Cheese Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Too Easy Not To Make

Your protein goals and pumpkin spice cravings can be equally satisfied with these delicious cottage cheese pumpkin cheesecakes. While this may be an unexpected way to use cottage cheese, it works for a custardy, nutritious, and low-lift treat. The creamy and tangy cottage cheese perfectly melds with a sweet flavor profile, and it won't have that chunky cottage cheese texture because all the ingredients are blended in a food processor.

Plus, cottage cheese has more protein than cheesecake's typical base, cream cheese. Once blended, the curds lend body and richness to the mixture without introducing much fat. To illustrate, half a cup of 4% milk-fat (aka full fat) cottage cheese has 14 grams of protein compared to cream cheese's seven grams of protein.

@iricksnacks Say "YUM" if you would eat this High Protien Pumpkin Cheesecake 🎃😋🍰 How to make it: Blend 6 oz cottage cheese, 3 tbsp pumpkin purée, an egg, 2-3 tbsp powdered sweetener, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice & a dash of vanilla. Pour into two greased, mug sized ramekins & bake @ 350F for 15 mins. Let it chill, top with whipped cream, more pumpkin spice & enjoy! Pro tip: You can do half cream cheese & half cottage cheese for a creamier texture 👍 ♬ original sound – iRick

The recipe for these individual pumpkin cheesecakes includes cottage cheese, canned pumpkin puree, eggs, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, and your preferred sweetener (brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup are all great). If you don't have unsweetened pumpkin puree on hand, you can definitely substitute it with pumpkin pie filling — just don't add any extra sugar. Blend everything until creamy, pour the mixture into greased ramekins, and bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Let the cheesecakes cool in the fridge, and dig in! If you'd like, finish these bites with creamy Greek yogurt or a drizzle of dark chocolate ganache.