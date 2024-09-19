Give Your Espresso Martini An Easy Fall Flair With Canned Pumpkin

As the weather cools off, pumpkin starts showing up in everything, and we're not complaining. Of course, the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte can't be missed, but have you ever thought of shaking pumpkin into your espresso martini to get the autumnal vibes going? Canned pumpkin adds body, subtle sweetness, and a perfect seasonal flavor profile to this popular cocktail, especially when you make your own pumpkin pie spice to go along with it. It's perfect for everything from Thanksgiving dinner to a Gilmore Girls marathon!

You will need about two teaspoons of unsweetened pumpkin puree per drink, along with your alcohol and coffee liqueur of choice, espresso (strong coffee or cold brew concentrate work too), and a bit of dairy. A basic espresso martini recipe gets its creamy mouthfeel from adding sugar to the coffee liqueur and a good shake, but with the addition of pumpkin, you definitely need a little bit of body from dairy to bring it all together. Coffee creamer in an espresso martini is a good choice here for its subtle sweetness and rich texture, though you can also use a splash of cream or whole milk in its place. Just keep in mind that you may have to add a little extra sweetener.

To bring it all together, put plenty of ice and all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (or jar with a tight-fitting lid) and shake vigorously to combine. Strain the mixture into a chilled glass, and garnish your homemade martini with a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.