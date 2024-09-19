Give Your Espresso Martini An Easy Fall Flair With Canned Pumpkin
As the weather cools off, pumpkin starts showing up in everything, and we're not complaining. Of course, the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte can't be missed, but have you ever thought of shaking pumpkin into your espresso martini to get the autumnal vibes going? Canned pumpkin adds body, subtle sweetness, and a perfect seasonal flavor profile to this popular cocktail, especially when you make your own pumpkin pie spice to go along with it. It's perfect for everything from Thanksgiving dinner to a Gilmore Girls marathon!
You will need about two teaspoons of unsweetened pumpkin puree per drink, along with your alcohol and coffee liqueur of choice, espresso (strong coffee or cold brew concentrate work too), and a bit of dairy. A basic espresso martini recipe gets its creamy mouthfeel from adding sugar to the coffee liqueur and a good shake, but with the addition of pumpkin, you definitely need a little bit of body from dairy to bring it all together. Coffee creamer in an espresso martini is a good choice here for its subtle sweetness and rich texture, though you can also use a splash of cream or whole milk in its place. Just keep in mind that you may have to add a little extra sweetener.
To bring it all together, put plenty of ice and all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (or jar with a tight-fitting lid) and shake vigorously to combine. Strain the mixture into a chilled glass, and garnish your homemade martini with a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.
Make this pumpkin espresso martini your own
Think of each component of a cocktail like building blocks — each is necessary for the structure, but you can personalize them to suit your tastes. For this easy fall take on the espresso martini, obviously the canned pumpkin and the coffee are a must, but feel free to play around with the other ingredients. For example, vodka or rum are typical here, as alcohols like tequila or Scotch have too strong of a taste. But you can also use another dark liquor when making pumpkin spice espresso martinis for a richer flavor — bourbon or dark rum are great options.
The coffee creamer also provides a great opportunity to easily switch things up, because of the wide variety of flavors. Vanilla, caramel, mocha, and of course, pumpkin spice are all good choices — either dairy-based or non-dairy options will work. For another vegan option, go for rich and creamy coconut or oat milk.
Definitely play around with the garnishes, too! A dusting of cocoa powder, some white chocolate shavings, a twist of orange peel, a cinnamon-sugar rim, or a crown of whipped cream are all wonderful finishes. You can even garnish with a skewered bite of your favorite fall dessert, like pumpkin cheesecake or pecan blondies, for a truly decadent finish to your homemade pumpkin espresso martini.