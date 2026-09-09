13 Boomer-Approved Meals That Feed The Entire Family

Baby boomers, who were born after World War II, grew up with parents who had learned to be frugal due to the Great Depression and wartime food rationing. This upbringing, combined with the influence of a new wave of important food inventions like condensed soups and microwaves, might explain why there are many boomer kitchen habits that confuse younger cooks. But saving money has never stopped being important. Today, rising inflation has families choosing inexpensive ingredients and making more meals at home instead of dining out. Perhaps it's time to bring back some classic, baby boomer-approved recipes that can feed an entire family.

Baby boomers not only learned at an early age to stretch their dollars further by doing more with less but they also discovered the power of canned and dehydrated goods that could live in pantries for months. The end of the war, the development of new kitchen technologies, and increased accessibility to foods that were once perceived as being luxurious allowed for the proliferation of novel, family-friendly recipes. Here are some of the ones from the baby boomer era we think deserve a comeback.