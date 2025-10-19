9 Old-School Pasta Dishes That Have Nearly Vanished

The beauty of pasta lies in its endless variations. Talk to anyone you know and they will have a different favorite noodle dish, whether it's carbonara, ramen, or spaghetti and meatballs — and, occasionally, their favorite dish might be one you've never even heard of.

Pasta has been around for thousands of years, leaving a mark in cuisines all across the world over time. Naturally, a few of these dishes aren't necessarily the talk of the town nowadays. In the 20th century, pasta became a staple in American restaurants and households, and with this came funky and at times confusing takes on pasta, many of which haven't survived to today. Besides the usual suspects of pasta recipes — which always make for an easy weeknight dinner — there are a number of vintage dishes that have been all but lost to time, hardly making their way to dinner tables anymore. Is it time to bring these old-school pasta dishes back? We'll let you be the judge.