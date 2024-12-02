There are times when you're in the mood for a fresh salad filled with crunchy vegetables, and others when a hearty meal is in the cards. This classic Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy recipe certainly suits the latter circumstance. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this savory meal, which consists of seasoned beef patties served in a rich mushroom gravy sauce.

"This comforting dish is delicious, budget friendly, and is so easy to prepare," De Witt describes. Ground beef is often the stand-in for affordable meat-based meals, but you don't have to resort to burgers every time. If you're looking for something a little different but don't want to be stuck in the kitchen for hours making dinner, this is a great choice. You'll have a meal ready in half an hour, without the need for any complicated cooking techniques. Simple preparations have plenty to offer, and this classic dish proves it with minimal effort.