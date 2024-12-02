Classic Salisbury Steak With Mushroom Gravy Recipe
There are times when you're in the mood for a fresh salad filled with crunchy vegetables, and others when a hearty meal is in the cards. This classic Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy recipe certainly suits the latter circumstance. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this savory meal, which consists of seasoned beef patties served in a rich mushroom gravy sauce.
"This comforting dish is delicious, budget friendly, and is so easy to prepare," De Witt describes. Ground beef is often the stand-in for affordable meat-based meals, but you don't have to resort to burgers every time. If you're looking for something a little different but don't want to be stuck in the kitchen for hours making dinner, this is a great choice. You'll have a meal ready in half an hour, without the need for any complicated cooking techniques. Simple preparations have plenty to offer, and this classic dish proves it with minimal effort.
Gather the ingredients for this classic Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy
For the steak portion, you'll need olive oil, onion (diced), garlic cloves, lean ground beef, an egg (beaten), panko crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, sea salt, ground black pepper, and Italian seasoning. "I like to use lean ground beef for this recipe as I find that extra lean beef can cook up a little dry," De Witt comments.
Next, for the mushroom gravy, get olive oil, sliced mushrooms, a shallot (diced), garlic cloves (minced), flour, beef broth, sea salt, ground black pepper, and minced fresh thyme. You can swap in dried thyme if you can't get fresh herbs, but De Witt advises, "Because dried herbs are more potent than fresh herbs, reduce the amount to 1 teaspoon." Finally, mince some Italian parsley for garnish if desired.
Step 1: Heat oil
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute onions
Saute the onions for 1 minute.
Step 3: Saute garlic
Add the garlic and cook for another minute, until the onions have softened.
Step 4: Mix remaining steak ingredients in bowl
Combine the ground beef, egg, panko, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning together in a large bowl.
Step 5: Combine with sauteed alliums
Add the sauteed onions and garlic and mix the ingredients together.
Step 6: Shape meat patties
Form the beef mixture into 4 oval-shaped patties, each approximately ¾-inch thick.
Step 7: Heat oil
Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the same skillet and place over medium-high heat.
Step 8: Brown meat
Brown the patties, 2 a time, on one side for 1 minute.
Step 9: Flip and repeat with all meat patties
Flip and brown on the opposite side for another minute. Remove the patties and set aside. Repeat with remaining patties.
Step 10: Heat oil, mushrooms, shallots, and garlic
Start the gravy: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the skillet. Add the mushrooms, shallots, and garlic, and saute for 2 minutes.
Step 11: Stir in flour
Add the flour to the mushrooms and stir.
Step 12: Add broth and seasonings
Pour in the beef broth then add the salt, pepper, and thyme.
Step 13: Stir, scraping bits from pan
Stir well, making sure to scrape up any bits from the bottom of the skillet.
Step 14: Reduce gravy and add meat patties
Bring to a boil then reduce heat, then add the patties to the gravy. Simmer for 5 minutes, until the patties are cooked through.
Step 15: Garnish and serve
Garnish with parsley, if desired, and serve.
What is the origin of the Salisbury steak?
Salisbury steak has an interesting backstory — and contrary to what the name might suggest, it doesn't trace back to Salisbury, England. Instead, the name comes from germ theory pioneer Dr. James Salisbury, who invented the dish. De Witt notes that Salisbury came up with the recipe to deal with digestive illnesses that were common with the troops during the Civil War due to their inferior diets.
"He suggested a diet rich in beef and vegetables for health as a replacement for the common fare for soldiers at that time, which consisted of 'soldier biscuits,' a combination of fortified fruits and vegetables together with yeast and little protein, that left the soldiers malnourished and ill," De Witt explains. Dr. Salisbury opted for minced beef over other forms because he thought it was easier for soldiers to digest. The original recipe consisted of broiled seasoned ground beef patties served with Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and horseradish, though modern renditions typically serve it with gravy.
What should I serve with Salisbury steak?
This classic Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy is the epitome of traditional comfort foods, with flavorful tender beef patties complemented by a rich gravy. While you're getting your share of meat and a bit of vegetables too, this dish lends itself well to pairing with equally classic sides. De Witt recommends doling it out with creamy mashed potatoes, and roasted spuds would surely work well too — though you might want some crusty bread slices to sop up the extra gravy.
De Witt suggests accompanying this dish with your choice of steamed or roasted veggies. Asparagus, broccoli, or sauteed spinach add a splash of green, while carrots bring a sweet touch. Other options like cauliflower, zucchini, or squash would pair nicely too. And if you're undecided, De Witt notes, "This dish will taste even better the next day once the flavors have had a chance to develop." Serve different veggies each day to add some variety to your plate — Dr. James Salisbury would approve.