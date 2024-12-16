What Does Turkey Tetrazzini Mean And Where Did It Come From?

If you've cooked a turkey, it's probable that you have leftovers. There are many ways to give your last bits of bird a makeover, from spiced turkey curry to creamy turkey salad, and even crispy turkey and cheese croquettes. One of the most famous and enduring recipes for leftovers, however, is the turkey tetrazzini. Well-beloved for both its fun alliterative name and familiar comfort, tetrazzini is a noodle-based casserole typically made with layers of leftover turkey, mushrooms, peas, and a cheesy cream sauce. Named after legendary Italian opera singer Luisa Tetrazzini, the early 20th-century origins of the delicious dish have been the subject of debate for many years.

According to some sources, the original tetrazzini can be traced back to March 6th, 1905, when the diva Tetrazzini gave an acclaimed performance at San Francisco's illustrious Palace Hotel. It is said that head chef Ernest Arterrbogast invented the creamy dish to serve at a banquet that the hotel held in Tetrazzini's honor. However, the first printed mention of turkey tetrazzini was found in a late 1908 edition of Good Housekeeping, stating that a dish honoring the celebrated soprano was being served at a restaurant on 42nd Street in New York City (possibly referring to the famed Knickerbocker Hotel).

Regardless of who made it first, the decadence of the poultry, mushroom, and cream-laden dish made it an instant hit with haute cuisine crowds across the country, becoming a sought-after menu staple at restaurants like New York's Sardi's by the 1930s. These days, turkey tetrazzini is more often associated with family dinner than fine dining, but that doesn't make the classic casserole any less spectacular.