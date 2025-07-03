Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Beef Stroganoff

While there's no shortage of variations on beef stroganoff, many modern American recipes call for sliced beef, onions, and mushrooms that are all pan-fried and ultimately smothered in a thickened beef broth-based sauce laced with just a touch of tanginess from sour cream. Often served over starches like egg noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes, the dish, which hails from Russia, is basically comfort on a plate.

While the meal is fairly simple to make (you could even whip up beef stroganoff more quickly with a can of soup), there are loads of ways to level it up. To find out how, Food Republic reached out to Eugene Liberman, owner of Moscow on the Hill, who shared some secret ingredients you should consider using to make the most flavorful version of the dish possible. Even just a few simple changes can make it even creamier, increase its complexity, enhance its beefiness, and add a little acidic zing to tie it all together.