Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Beef Stroganoff
While there's no shortage of variations on beef stroganoff, many modern American recipes call for sliced beef, onions, and mushrooms that are all pan-fried and ultimately smothered in a thickened beef broth-based sauce laced with just a touch of tanginess from sour cream. Often served over starches like egg noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes, the dish, which hails from Russia, is basically comfort on a plate.
While the meal is fairly simple to make (you could even whip up beef stroganoff more quickly with a can of soup), there are loads of ways to level it up. To find out how, Food Republic reached out to Eugene Liberman, owner of Moscow on the Hill, who shared some secret ingredients you should consider using to make the most flavorful version of the dish possible. Even just a few simple changes can make it even creamier, increase its complexity, enhance its beefiness, and add a little acidic zing to tie it all together.
Cognac and crème fraîche add richness and complexity
To start, Eugene Liberman suggests two ingredients to elevate your beef stroganoff. "Use crème fraîche," he said. "And deglaze the pan with Cognac." Though similar, crème fraîche and sour cream do have some important differences. Both are cultured, but the process can sometimes take more than twice as long for crème fraîche, creating a more robust flavor. Crème fraîche also has a creamier consistency thanks to its higher fat content. So, if you're looking for the richest sauce, crème fraîche is clearly the way to go.
As for Cognac, you may already know that Ina Garten uses the fruity liquor to boost beef stew or that you can use it to elevate meatloaf. Similarly, deglazing the pan with it for this dish adds complex flavor while helping you incorporate the fond from the bottom of the pan.
Aspic gives beef stroganoff a flavor boost
If you really want to elevate your beef stroganoff, Eugene Liberman suggests using a less common ingredient. "Add beef jelly or aspic (or in Russian it's called 'holodets') when searing the meat," he said. Aspic is "an extra flavor bomb that adds complexity and richness to the final flavor of the stroganoff."
The type of aspic that Liberman referenced can best be described as a savory, meaty-flavored concoction similar to Jell-O in consistency. It's created by simmering meat and bones, which sounds simple. However, it has a reputation for being a challenging dish to make from scratch, and it's not particularly easy to locate, either. But if you want to add concentrated beefy flavor to your stroganoff, you can speed up the process by combining beef stock and unflavored gelatin.
Incorporate thyme and nutmeg for more depth
Traditional recipes for beef stroganoff are typically seasoned with aromatics like garlic and onion, as well as a sprinkle of salt. However, if you want to develop layers of flavor, Eugene Liberman suggests using "a little thyme [and] nutmeg in the sauce." Whether you use fresh or dried thyme, the earthy herb will add depth to the dish.
Meanwhile, though you may be accustomed to seeing nutmeg in autumnal favorites like pies or lattes, it can also elevate savory dishes. In fact, it's a crucial component for taking many creamy sauces to the next level. Its nutty warmth is the key to adding a layer of complexity to beef stroganoff.
Amp up beef stroganoff with umami and acid
In addition to Eugene Liberman's suggestions, there are a few other ways you can jazz up a standard beef stroganoff. While the beef and mushrooms already impart hearty flavor to the dish, you can also up the umami with some other ingredients. Try whisking in some Worcestershire sauce or dropping in a little Dijon mustard to give the sauce some added flair.
And while richness is surely the component that lands beef stroganoff on the comfort food list, creamy concoctions like the sauce in beef stroganoff can often benefit from a bit of brightness. While the Cognac that Liberman suggested will do the trick, if it's not typically stocked in your home bar, try reaching for white wine for deglazing — it can balance the sauce, too. Finally, you can create even more contrast by incorporating pickled veggies into the sauce along with the cooked meat, onions, and mushrooms.