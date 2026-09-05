9 Steakhouse Chains That Serve The Best Ribeye, According To Customers

There are many factors that go into what makes a good restaurant ribeye, from the quality of the meat selected to the preparation method. Whether you're a fan of bone-in cowboy cut ribeye or you prefer this highly-esteemed steak boneless, it matters not. You want to order this cut of meat from an eatery that sources quality beef and knows how to cook it.

Often considered the best cut of beef to order at a steakhouse, there's no wondering why the ribeye is such a highly sought-after item. Fashioned from the rib primal of the cow, it's a steak that's beautifully marbled, leading to an entrée that's simultaneously rich in taste and tender in texture. Known as America's most popular steak, many consider ribeye to be one of the most flavorful and buttery cuts of beef you can find. A cut of meat with plenty of intramuscular fat, it is widely heralded for being a steak with a smoother texture, filled with tender flavor and extraordinary juiciness. Still, there are some eateries that cook this entree better than others.

Luckily, we've done the heavy lifting for you. We've sifted through the reviews, critiques, and comments to highlight the best chain restaurants for ribeye as attested by diners. Prepare your taste buds and get ready to wield that steak knife as you discover these exceptional steakhouse chains that serve some truly sensational ribeye.