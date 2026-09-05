9 Steakhouse Chains That Serve The Best Ribeye, According To Customers
There are many factors that go into what makes a good restaurant ribeye, from the quality of the meat selected to the preparation method. Whether you're a fan of bone-in cowboy cut ribeye or you prefer this highly-esteemed steak boneless, it matters not. You want to order this cut of meat from an eatery that sources quality beef and knows how to cook it.
Often considered the best cut of beef to order at a steakhouse, there's no wondering why the ribeye is such a highly sought-after item. Fashioned from the rib primal of the cow, it's a steak that's beautifully marbled, leading to an entrée that's simultaneously rich in taste and tender in texture. Known as America's most popular steak, many consider ribeye to be one of the most flavorful and buttery cuts of beef you can find. A cut of meat with plenty of intramuscular fat, it is widely heralded for being a steak with a smoother texture, filled with tender flavor and extraordinary juiciness. Still, there are some eateries that cook this entree better than others.
Luckily, we've done the heavy lifting for you. We've sifted through the reviews, critiques, and comments to highlight the best chain restaurants for ribeye as attested by diners. Prepare your taste buds and get ready to wield that steak knife as you discover these exceptional steakhouse chains that serve some truly sensational ribeye.
1. Texas Roadhouse
Not only does Texas Roadhouse offer a battery of meals at great value, it's also a spectacular place to order a ribeye. The ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is lauded for its large ribeye cap and its distinguished charbroiled flavor. Fans describe this steak as having a nice light char on the outside with a tender texture that yields a clean bite. The bone-in ribeye is equally praised, with diners declaring it to have a perfect temperature and robust taste. Better yet, both dishes come with your choice of two Texas Roadhouse sides, making for a well-priced and succulent steak dinner.
Like all Texas Roadhouse steaks, the ribeye is hand-cut by an in-house butcher, served fresh and never frozen. Still, the steaks aren't the only thing Texas Roadhouse serves up hot and fresh. The pillowy soft rolls served with inviting honey cinnamon butter are baked fresh every five minutes. In fact, everything is made from scratch at Texas Roadhouse, including the croutons, salad dressing, and enticing dipping sauces.
Yet the ribeye remains the true star of the show at Texas Roadhouse. Diners say its steaks rival those at fancier steakhouses that come with dress codes. One satisfied diner declared it the best chain steakhouse, highlighting the bone-in ribeye. Another contented customer echoed this sentiment, noting that even high-end restaurants can't beat Texas Roadhouse's bone-in ribeye, stating it outshined such eateries by leaps and bounds.
2. LongHorn Steakhouse
While also offering a best-selling 12-ounce ribeye, the 20-ounce Outlaw Ribeye (otherwise known as the cowboy ribeye) has diners licking their chops at LongHorn Steakhouse. Fans call LongHorn's bone-in ribeye excellent, applauding this steak for being juicy and well-seasoned with a beautiful crust. Former cooks at LongHorn call the cowboy ribeye amazing, and even skeptical diners found themselves just as impressed after trying the cowboy ribeye, claiming the steaks to be just as good as other steakhouses at a much fairer price.
Diners heartily recommend ordering LongHorn's ribeye with the added parmesan crust (a great way to level it up) — an add-on that allows this steak to develop a golden coating that melds perfectly with the marbled, meaty interior. One enthusiastic reviewer captures the majesty of this steak deftly, calling the bone-in ribeye, "Pink, juicy, and still whispering sweet nothings from the grill." The devoted diner goes on to describe the parmesan crust as life-changing.
There are several differences between the Outlaw Ribeye and the standard ribeye at this steakhouse chain, from its method of cooking to its seasoning. For one, the Outlaw Ribeye is fire-grilled giving it a deeper more charred flavor, while the standard ribeye is cooked via a flattop. Still, LongHorn's standard 12-ounce ribeye is highly praised, as well, with diners cheering the massive ribeye cap and generous seasoning, all the while being cooked perfectly with a tender texture. It's clear why it happens to be LongHorn's top-selling steak.
3. Ted's Montana Grill
Looking for an astonishing boneless ribeye? Ted's Montana Grill is the place to go for a Delmonico ribeye that is perfectly cooked, extremely tender, and delicious. Although Ted's Montana Grill also has a beef Delmonico ribeye, it's the bison Delmonico ribeye that has customers raving. Served with a mouthwatering lemon compound butter on top, patrons call this bison-based ribeye juicy and flavorful. A dish that comes with two sides, it pairs especially well with the garlic mashed potatoes or roasted broccoli with parmesan.
Wondering how a bison ribeye differs from your standard beef ribeye? Bison is a leaner meat than beef. Although the flavor is quite close, some declare bison to be richer with a smoother texture. While the lower fat content might seem contradictory to some considering how ribeyes are characterized by their well-marbled qualities, the bison ribeye holds its own merits.
Because bison ribeye is leaner than beef with less connective tissue, the steak cooks quicker, making it juicier. Additionally the fat-rich membrane cloaking the muscle fibers helps this cut preserve its moisture. Such is why, despite the bison ribeye being leaner, fans still describe it as juicy and rich in flavor.
Ted's Montana Grill is a chain that consistently upholds high standards. All of the steaks at this eatery are aged and hand-cut on-site. Regardless of which protein you choose, eager customers declare the Delmonico ribeye to be a cut that exceeds expectations, being nicely seasoned, perfectly cooked, tender, and impressive.
4. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill
The bone-in cowboy cut ribeye at Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill is another exceptional steak, with diners flocking to this regional chain specifically to try this cut of meat. Customers love the compound butter that tops this mouthwatering cut of meat, declaring it to be the perfect steak, calling the 22-ounce ribeye amazing. A meal preceded by Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill's delectable biscuits (an item patrons often compare to a fritter or fried donut), diners love following up this remarkable steak with a serving of the eatery's signature cream corn brûlée.
The standard 14-ounce ribeye is no less sensational, with customers describing the entrée as exceptionally tender and juicy. Either cut of meat pairs beautifully with items like the smoked gouda mac and cheese, which is gloriously creamy and buttery, the garlic mashed potatoes, or the phenomenal Caesar salad festooned with croutons and flavorful dressing made in-house.
The only downside? So far, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill only operates in nine states, mostly in the South and Midwest. Luckily, it seems this regional steakhouse chain holds plans to expand its locations further.
5. Morton's
At Morton's the ambiance may be amazing, but the steak is even better. The Cajun Ribeye at this international chain is by far a fan favorite, with some diners calling it the best restaurant steak they've ever eaten. A cut that can be topped with blue-cheese spread or garlic butter, customers praise this ribeye for its amazing flavor — likely a result of this cut of meat being marinated in Cajun seasoning for up to 60 hours. Several dishes complement this legendary ribeye at Morton's, from the loaded baked potato emblazoned with cheese, sour cream, crispy bacon, and chives, to the onion loaf that diners declare to be utterly delicious with or without butter.
Still, it seems it's the ribeye that has customers coming back to this elevated steakhouse. This primal cut is cooked with great care, and people call the Cajun Ribeye their go-to order. With a texture fervent customers describe as so soft it melts in your mouth, it's hardly surprising that this dish has become a signature item at Morton's, along with the parmesan truffle fries, meaty lobster mac and cheese, and hot chocolate cake.
6. Fleming's
Not only will you be treated like royalty when dining at this high-end steakhouse chain, you'll eat like them as well. Customers recommend the dry-aged ribeye at Fleming's, citing this appetizing cut of meat is always cooked to perfection and deliciously marbled. Even filet mignon lovers have found themselves transfixed by Fleming's' bone-in ribeye, dubbing this steak as lusciously fatty.
Many call this savory steak the best ribeye they've ever ordered, describing this cut of meat as miraculously flavorful. This is likely due to the rarity of finding a dry-aged ribeye at a chain restaurant — a feature that gives this steak a robust and rich, umami flavor. The process of dry-aging pulls moisture from meat, resulting in a deeper, heartier flavor and tender texture. The flavor becomes more intense the longer the beef is aged in this humidity-controlled environment. For this reason, Fleming's dry-ages ribeye for at least 21 days.
But Fleming's doesn't stop here; the preparation is equally important. After being dry-aged, steaks are further embellished with a trademark seasoning and placed in a 1,600 F. After undergoing this unique broiling process, the steak is allowed to rest to seal in moisture and flavor before being transferred to a 350 F plate and topped with butter.
It's no surprise diners can't stop talking about this cut of beef. Try this impressive ribeye with some of this eatery's trademark sides like the roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, the onion rings, or the mac and cheese.
7. The Capital Grille
Looking for a chain restaurant ribeye that will knock your socks off? The Capital Grille harbors an ultra tender ribeye that has reviewers raving. Order the porcini rubbed bone-in ribeye at The Capital Grill and you're very likely in for one of the best meals of your life. Diners call this cut of meat unbelievable, praising the balsamic sauce, which is aged for 15 years. As for the ribeye itself, customers commend it for holding an intensely savory and rich taste. After trying this delectable dish, one foodie stated, "I went to heaven and came back."
The 22-ounce ribeye is also highly rated, with delighted patrons calling it incredibly tender and flavorful. Admirers detail this exceptional steak as having a melt-in-your-mouth texture that pairs marvelously with lobster. Looking to round out your ribeye with some other dishes? The Capital Grille recommends pairing this noteworthy steak with either the New England clam chowder, caramelized French onion soup, or the creamed spinach.
A chain that ages and cuts all its beef in-house, The Capital Grille dry-ages all its beef on site for 14 to 21 days to lend their steaks a more intense flavor and more pronounced tenderness. As for the cooking process, these high-quality cuts are cooked in infrared broilers, giving the steak a glorious crust while keeping the interior gorgeously juicy.
8. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House may be a restaurant that has received some heavy customer criticism lately, but this hasn't stopped the chain from serving up a stunning ribeye. Those who've tried the 40-ounce bone-in tomahawk ribeye at Ruth's Chris Steak House — a dish that happens to be one of the most expensive on the menu — only have positive things to say. Satiated diners describe this gargantuan cut of meat as amazingly seasoned, with a notable juiciness followed by intense flavor.
While quite pricey (the tomahawk ribeye falls well into the triple digits), it's a ribeye massive enough to share with at least one other diner, if not two. A ribeye that is cut for you table-side, your server will elaborate on each portion of this steak and its individual features, ensuring all diners receive equal portions of each.
But this enormous, ax-shaped steak isn't the only ribeye offered at Ruth's Chris Steak House. The cowboy ribeye is highly acclaimed, as well, with customers loving how this steak is broiled and slathered in butter. The result? A luscious cut of meat with a savory crust and juicy interior. The boneless 16-ounce ribeye is another fan favorite, with diners declaring it to have a heavenly balance of tenderness and flavor made even better by Ruth's Chris' scalding, hot plates and abundance of delicious, sizzling butter. It's a great ribeye on its own or topped with shrimp.
9. Steak 48
Hand-cut in house with both wet-aged and dry-aged options, Steak 48 takes beef seriously. Steak 48's ribeye options are plentiful, with this eatery offering a bone-in ribeye, a 45-day dry-aged ribeye, and a massive 46-ounce bone-in wagyu tomahawk perfectly-sliced for sharing. Those who've never sampled a wet-aged steak should consider trying the bone-in ribeye. A cut of meat one diner described as wonderful, it'll have you savoring every bite due to its unique preparation method of being wet-aged for 28 days.
Still, the 45-day dry-aged ribeye might be the most popular at this elevated chain. Diners praise this dry-aged ribeye for its large size, flavor, and crust. Others describe this steak as incredible, claiming they haven't experienced meat of that quality in years. Whether you try this steak on its own, or pair it with one of Steak 48's scintillating sides, like the creamed spinach or famed corn crème brûlée, it's one that is sure to impress.
Looking for a larger serving of your favorite cut of beef? The tomahawk at Steak 48 doesn't disappoint, either. This mammoth-sized steak is described by fans as enough for three people, with a deliciously buttery flavor. A gigantic offering that's both divinely juicy and perfectly cooked, you'll quite likely find yourself taking home leftovers to savor.
Methodology
Curious how we came to these conclusions? To settle which steakhouse chains serve the best ribeye, we turned to customer reviews, food blogs, and social media to assess customers' opinions of this stupendous cut of beef.
Both regional and national chains were considered in this evaluation, proving a remarkable ribeye is never too far away no matter where you reside.