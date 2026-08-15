Beyond Steak, These 10 Texas Roadhouse Meals Are A Great Value

Browse around in any grocery store's meat department, and one obvious truth stands out: Cuts of chicken are cheaper than cuts of beef. This is especially true when comparing the common poultry to steak. So it likely comes as little surprise that Texas Roadhouse's Grilled BBQ Chicken meal is a great value. Upon closer inspection of the menu — and at multiple locations — you'll also see a way you may be able to get more of a deal than you might expect.

In the DFW area, you can get the grilled ½-pound breast, with or without the sauce, with your choice of two sides for only $14.99. Fairly reasonable in a market upset with inflation, the offer is even sweeter if you order for the whole family. With four times as much chicken and a pint worth of each of your preferred sides, $44.99 gets you enough food to feed four for the price of three — plus a family sized salad and a generous supply of the steakhouse's beloved rolls.

It may also surprise those familiar with high costs in California that there's even more value for families in Los Angeles. While the single meal costs $18.49, the family pack comes in at $49.99; more than $5 less than the price of three of the individual meals. Beyond loving the food, families adore the value that, in some cases, stretches even further with leftovers.