This Steakhouse Chain Has Ultra Tender Ribeye, According To Reviews

When you want to treat yourself to a really good steak, you can buy one and cook it at home, but more often than not, you probably go to a steakhouse, where it always seems to taste so much better. One of the most popular cuts is the ribeye, which is rich and luscious thanks to the abundant marbling that also makes the meat tender. While it's on the menu at most, if not all, steakhouse chains, one that we've rated as among the best in the U.S., The Capital Grille, has earned praise from customers for its incredibly tender and delicious ribeye.

Its signature steak, the porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye with 15-year-aged balsamic vinegar, has gotten raves on Yelp and Tripadvisor, called, among other things, "incredible," "delectable," and "out of this world." Several reviews describe it as "melt in your mouth" tender, with one on Tripadvisor saying, "People talk about steak melting in your mouth, but I never actually experienced nor thought it could happen." Multiple people declared it the best steak they'd ever had, with one Yelper proclaiming that "before you die on this earth[,] you must try [it]."

The 22-ounce USDA Prime ribeye (which it also calls a Delmonico) is seasoned with Capital Grille's own porcini mushroom rub. One of its chefs shared at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival that it's made from dried porcini powder, black pepper, red pepper flakes, kosher salt, and sugar (via YouTube). It's refrigerated for three to four hours after being coated with the rub, and then once cooked, the seared steak is finished with drizzles of the aged balsamic and extra virgin olive oil.