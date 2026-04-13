8 Texas Roadhouse Dipping Sauces, Ranked
Texas Roadhouse is a chain best known for its steaks and fresh dinner rolls, neither of which need dipping sauce (with the exception of the rolls' legendary honey butter, of course). Still, considering all the condiment options on the chain's menu, adding one to whatever you're enjoying just makes sense. More texture and flavor are always a good thing, and if you stick to the best dips in the bunch, even better. Here's the thing, though: Texas Roadhouse makes all of its dipping sauces in-house, so it's possible they are all worthy of your attention. But some have to be better than others, right? If you've ever wondered which those are, you're in the right place.
I went on a taste-testing mission to find out which Texas Roadhouse dipping sauces are must-try options and which ones you may want to skip over. After sampling them all, I also ranked them from worst to best based on texture, versatility (aka dipping potential), mass appeal, and overall flavor. Thankfully, none of them are complete fails, but some are certainly much yummier than others. So, if you want to ensure your next Texas Roadhouse meal is not only tasty but extra saucy as well, stick with me.
8. Tartar sauce
Regrettably, Texas Roadhouse's tartar sauce didn't have what it takes to surpass a dead last ranking. While it isn't a total miss on the sauce spectrum, it simply didn't boast the same dipping potential as the options yet to come. That's not entirely its own fault — tartar sauce isn't a go-to pick for endless foods like ranch or something along those lines. It's more niche.
As for flavor and texture, Texas Roadhouse's tartar sauce is right on the money, tasting like a quintiessenial homemade recipe. Above all else, it smacked of pickles and mayo, as it should. It was also thick and creamy, so no issues there. However, the bold ingredients made it less suitable for a wider variety of dishes, and it reduced its mass appeal as well. Sure, tartar sauce is great for fish and shrimp, and you could even dip french fries in it if you want (I did). However, another sauce would be much tastier for just about everything outside of the seafood game.
Admittedly, I'm not the biggest fan of pickles or mayonnaise, so the tartar sauce didn't really stand a chance with me. Still, considering its less versatile flavor, last place is where it lands.
7. Creole mustard
Next up is Texas Roadhouse's Creole mustard, and you know what? It was pretty yummy, especially if you can handle a bit of a kick on the back end. If "Creole" didn't already give it away, the classic recipe is known for being spicier than other types of mustard, and this one delivers in that area. The heat drew me in and, as it turns out, kept me coming back for more. Even so, the spice factor could turn some people away, and I savored the upcoming dipping sauces even more, so seventh place is where it lands.
When I first got a taste of Texas Roadhouse's Creole mustard, I was surprised its complexity. I detected a vintage mustard flavor with bold splashes of horseradish and some kind of spicy pepper (my guess is cayenne). The slightly rustic texture with larger brown mustard seeds was better than decent as well. Altogether, the Creole mustard makes a solid pick for dipping a world of dishes in. We can still do better, though, so buckle up, my sauce-loving friend. It only gets better from here.
6. Honey mustard
Honey mustard can be a polarizing condiment. Some people love it; others, not so much. While I typically fall into the latter category, I'm pleased to announce that Texas Roadhouse's honey mustard recipe had me rethinking my preference, or should I say, lack thereof. The moment I got a taste, I said, "Oh, maybe I do understand why some people like this dipping sauce so much." It had a mellowed-out mustard flavor paired with a sweet honey finish that spoke to me. Additionally, the elements came together perfectly, and that's not something I've ever thought about this particular condiment before. Color me impressed.
Despite my newfound interest in honey mustard — thanks, Texas Roadhouse! — the dipping potential for it is still fairly limited. Sweet condiments have a time and place, but they aren't nearly as versatile as savory ones. This particular recipe was also a bit runny, so it lacked the cling found in many of the other options. If you're gonna dip, you want it to stick. I didn't get a lot of that from the honey mustard, so sixth place feels right. I hope you are ready for the good stuff, though, because the top five is where things really take off.
5. Marinara
According to the Texas Roadhouse bartender who helped facilitate my dipping sauce taste test, the marinara is brand new on the menu, and let me tell you: I sure am glad I came in after it was added. Honestly, I was shocked at how downright tasty it was — this a steakhouse, not an Italian joint. Nevertheless, this is where the ranking goes from decent to truly great, and it all starts with this humble red sauce.
Texas Roadhouse's new marinara boasts all the savory goodness of a typical recipe. I detected some garlic, onion, and lots of herbs and spices, all of which contributed to a more layered taste. While not a customary pairing, it even tasted great with french fries. I bet it would be amazing with the Cactus Blossom as well. It could've used a little bit of heat in the mix, more like an arrabbiata sauce, but I understand that's not everyone's jam. Even so, it is a top-notch option.
Marinara may not have as much dipping potential as honey mustard (in sixth place), but the bold flavors knocked it up a spot. Nicely done, Texas Roadhouse.
4. Blue cheese
I'll tell you right up front: I love blue cheese dressing, but not every rendition of it. Some are barely more than ranch with a speckle of crumbles added to the mix, and that's kind of a dealbreaker for me. As a result, I had high expectations for Texas Roadhouse's recipe, and thankfully it didn't let me down. In fact, I kind of loved it. The only reason it didn't rank higher is that I know blue cheese is more of an acquired taste. Plus, it lacks the versatility found in the top three sauces. Still, if you consider yourself a fan of blue cheese dressing, it's a must-try.
Texas Roadhouse's blue cheese dressing was decadently rich and creamy, just like a quality rendition of the sauce should be. It also had a decent amount of blue cheese crumbles stirred in. I could have used even more, but that's just me being picky. The flavors were all there, and they were deliciously balanced without being overpowering. For those just starting to dabble in the wonderful world of blue cheese, it will truly hit the mark. It could certainly give some of the better store-bought blue cheese dressings a run for their money as well. I'll be adding it to my list of go-to dipping sauces at Texas Roadhouse, and if you're smart — which you are — you will be too.
3. BBQ sauce
Considering meat is Texas Roadhouse's bread and butter, you better believe I expected a lot from the house-made BBQ sauce. It would be a shame if this place didn't get its staple condiment right. Fortunately, as you can see by its third-place ranking, the sauce came correct.
By any standards, Texas Roadhouse makes a mean BBQ sauce. It arrived warm, and I thought that was a nice touch. However, the real magic was found in the flavor. Each taste gave me a mouthwatering blend of sweet, savory, and smoky goodness that was right on the money. It nailed all of the best elements found in traditional barbecue sauces without going too far in any one direction. It was basically a Jack of all trades, ready for you to dip just about anything you want in it, and yes, that includes steak. In its most basic format, barbecue sauce only requires three ingredients, but this recipe proves that more is better. Yum!
If Texas Roadhouse's BBQ sauce were a touch thicker, it might have earned a top-two spot in my ranking. Alas, that wasn't the case, but No. 3 is a respectable finish.
2. Ranch
The time has finally come for ranch dressing to make an appearance on my list, and I couldn't be happier to report that it made it almost all the way to the top. This may make me basic, but I swoon for quality ranch. Even so, I'm often disappointed by variations that rely too heavily on dill or some kind of mayo base to pull the sauce together. That's not what you get at Texas Roadhouse, though. Instead, the cooks make a ranch dressing that anyone could love.
I immediately noticed how thick and creamy it was — always a good sign with ranch. When I finally dug in for a bite, I knew it would go far in my ranking. It gave my mouth all the feels, paired with a classic taste I couldn't get enough of. It was a touch tangy, but just the right amount — not nearly enough to turn anyone away. It's the kind of ranch you can just keep dipping into to the point where you're scraping the sides of the container, desperate to get one last drop. I wasn't sure another sauce would be able to top this one, and although one did, the margin was razor thin. If you love ranch as much as the rest of us do, you absolutely have to ty Texas Roadhouse's during your next visit.
1. Cajun horseradish
The results are in, and the wait is finally over! The best dipping sauce at Texas Roadhouse is none other than the iconic Cajun horseradish. It typically comes alongside dishes like the Cactus Blossom, fried pickles, and Rattlesnake Bites (aka cheesy balls of fried goodness), but its layered flavors and delectable mouthfeel make it a winning choice for just about anything on the menu.
The Cajun horseradish dipping sauce tasted exactly like its name implies, but somehow even better. It features lots of fiery horseradish that held my palate at attention. The Cajun seasonings are also front and center, but remain on the mildly spicy side of things. I don't know how Texas Roadhouse managed to pull off that feat — Cajun seasoning is known for bringing some heat — but it made sure to create a sauce that even someone with a sensitive palate could find delicious.
But there's no lack of potency regarding flavor in this sauce, either. Every bite brought bright, savory, bold elements that are sure to elevate anything it touches. Forget about dipping — you might want to drink this baby straight from the ramekin. I was tempted, but you'll be glad to know I refrained. Texas Roadhouse's Cajun horseradish dipping sauce is so yummy that one serving of it won't be enough alongside whatever you decide to dip it in.
Methodology
To find out how Texas Roadhouse's many dipping sauces measure up in a head-to-head comparison, I had to taste them all. I went to the location nearest me, saddled up to the bar, and placed an order for each one, plus a basket of french fries to evaluate cling ability.
I focused on texture, versatility, mass appeal, and overall taste. Then, when it came time to allot each sauce a specific ranking, the ones with the best consistency for dipping, an awesome amount of flavor, and tons of mass appeal made it to the top. Personally, I'll be sticking to the top five, but every sauce had redeeming qualities, so you can decide where to draw the line for yourself. Knowing how good these dipping sauces are might not qualify as Texas Roadhouse ordering hack, but it sure is good to know.