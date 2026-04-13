8 Texas Roadhouse Dipping Sauces, Ranked

Texas Roadhouse is a chain best known for its steaks and fresh dinner rolls, neither of which need dipping sauce (with the exception of the rolls' legendary honey butter, of course). Still, considering all the condiment options on the chain's menu, adding one to whatever you're enjoying just makes sense. More texture and flavor are always a good thing, and if you stick to the best dips in the bunch, even better. Here's the thing, though: Texas Roadhouse makes all of its dipping sauces in-house, so it's possible they are all worthy of your attention. But some have to be better than others, right? If you've ever wondered which those are, you're in the right place.

I went on a taste-testing mission to find out which Texas Roadhouse dipping sauces are must-try options and which ones you may want to skip over. After sampling them all, I also ranked them from worst to best based on texture, versatility (aka dipping potential), mass appeal, and overall flavor. Thankfully, none of them are complete fails, but some are certainly much yummier than others. So, if you want to ensure your next Texas Roadhouse meal is not only tasty but extra saucy as well, stick with me.