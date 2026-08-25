LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw Ribeye Vs The Standard Cut: Here's The Meaty Difference
As one of America's biggest steakhouse chains, you can expect delicious meat at LongHorn Steakhouse. Indeed, there are some terrific options on offer, ranging from sirloin to porterhouse and T-bone. Despite this variety, it's the chain's ribeye offerings that garner special attention.
The classic 12-ounce ribeye is the LongHorn Steakhouses' best-selling steak, while the larger bone-in 20-ounce Outlaw is a noted fan favorite. As two cuts hailing from the same primal, it's easy to think that the size comprises the central distinction. However, the chain employs different seasoning and cooking techniques with each, further differentiating the culinary experience.
You can expect a meatier, more grill-forward experience with the Outlaw Ribeye. Meanwhile, the standard cut comes with heavily seasoned and well-marbled beef griddled to a nice crust, lending a more classic steakhouse experience. Both are available at an impressive sale price of around $30 to $40; Longhorn Steakhouse keeps its steaks cheap via savvy investments. To select the right ribeye for your particular occasion, note the differences between the two.
Expected big flavors from LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw ribeye
Averaging 12 ounces, LongHorn's classic ribeye is a generous steak, but the Outlaw takes dimensions up a notch. Some 20 ounces in size, the meat comes from the same rib primal region, but comes with an entire bone along its edge. Contrary to popular belief, that bone does not lend the cut added flavor — no aromatic compounds transfer from marrow to steak. However, the included bone does make meat more tender, slowing the energy exchange during cooking.
LongHorn Steakhouse will prepare the cut to your preferred levels of doneness. Compared to sirloin, ribeye shines at a medium-rare or medium, thereby letting the marbled fat render. Before cooking, the Outlaw is covered with the steakhouse's own smoky char seasoning, a blend tailored to the bone-in cut and cooking technique.
The Outlaw is char-grilled, resulting in a steak with more pronounced scorch marks and a bolder flavor than the flat-topped grilled classic ribeye. Combined with the cut's generous size, it all adds up to a smokier and extra-meaty LongHorn experience. The bone adds weight, but customers report receiving as much as 14 ounces of meat per order, making it a satisfying order. "Hands down best deal in [a] restaurant steak," claimed a Reddit user, cementing the Outlaw as a reliable LongHorn favorite.
LongHorn's standard ribeye offers a classic meat experience
LongHorn's Outlaw ribeye certainly catches the eye, but don't sleep on the chain's standard ribeye either — LongHorn Steakhouse's top-selling steak is known for its marbling. Like with the Outlaw, the beef can be prepared to your requested doneness and comes paired with the same side selection.
Yet the seasoning and cooking technique result in a distinct steak experience. The classic ribeye is prepared on a flat-top grill, yielding a thicker, more uniform crust. There's a less smoky flavor — the steak and seasoning comprise the central palate. The classic ribeye uses the chain's classic grill seasoning, an earthy-forward mix of cumin, garlic, and chili peppers. Diners report the blend tastes spicier than the char seasoning, so know that it's possible to leave out the aromatic when ordering. A juicy and naturally tender steak, the ribeye is a great option for a more measured steak experience. Retailing for around $6.50 less (depending on location) than the Outlaw, it's an aptly portioned cut that won't leave you disappointed.