LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw Ribeye Vs The Standard Cut: Here's The Meaty Difference

As one of America's biggest steakhouse chains, you can expect delicious meat at LongHorn Steakhouse. Indeed, there are some terrific options on offer, ranging from sirloin to porterhouse and T-bone. Despite this variety, it's the chain's ribeye offerings that garner special attention.

The classic 12-ounce ribeye is the LongHorn Steakhouses' best-selling steak, while the larger bone-in 20-ounce Outlaw is a noted fan favorite. As two cuts hailing from the same primal, it's easy to think that the size comprises the central distinction. However, the chain employs different seasoning and cooking techniques with each, further differentiating the culinary experience.

You can expect a meatier, more grill-forward experience with the Outlaw Ribeye. Meanwhile, the standard cut comes with heavily seasoned and well-marbled beef griddled to a nice crust, lending a more classic steakhouse experience. Both are available at an impressive sale price of around $30 to $40; Longhorn Steakhouse keeps its steaks cheap via savvy investments. To select the right ribeye for your particular occasion, note the differences between the two.