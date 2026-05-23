Customers Say This Fancy Steakhouse Chain Has Lost Its Quality

Ever since it opened its doors in New Orleans in 1965, Ruth's Chris Steak House has evolved into a franchising giant with a reputation as premium as the USDA Prime beef it serves at over 500 degrees Fahrenheit — and equally hot prices to match. With over a hundred restaurants peppered across North America, it has become renowned for its custom-made, distinctive broiling method, as well as its convivial, refined dining experience. But not everyone is feeling the sizzle: Complaints have been pouring in from some diners who have been unimpressed with the restaurant's famed quality.

Ruth's Chris has long been a darling of food critics and restaurant reviews, even making it onto our own list of the U.S.'s best steakhouses. All of this has still not made it immune to more unflattering commentary from customers who have taken to online chatrooms to air their gripes. This comes in as cost-of-living concerns are recently putting high-end restaurants under increased scrutiny, especially when even an 8-ounce "Petite Filet" at some Ruth's Chris locations can set you back $76.95.

"They charge high[-]end steak house prices for what is essentially an above[-]average steak," one reviewer on Reddit noted. Another saw it as part of a broader industry trend afflicting restaurant chains. "They start with great quality food for a reasonable price to get a customer base," they wrote. "As it gets bigger, they look to cut costs, which always ends up making the food worse." A similar Reddit thread saw an unflattering picture of a served steak garner the response: "if sadness [were] a picture".