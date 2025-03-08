The Simple Way To Level Up Almost Any Entree At Longhorn Steakhouse
If you're a fan of Longhorn Steakhouse, did you know your favorite menu items can get even better? One insider tip can help you level up various dishes on the restaurant's lineup for a truly out-of-the-park flavor experience the next time you eat there.
In an article for Tasting Table, longtime Longhorn Steakhouse employee Emilee Unterkoefler shared the secret: ask for the chain's special parmesan crust to be applied to your order. While this signature topping is only officially offered on Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, and White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, the restaurant invites guests to request the parmesan crust on their favorite steak as well. However, according to Unterkoefler, you can go much further than that with your parm crust experimentation.
"In fact, with almost a decade of Longhorn employment under my belt, I have seen just about everything parm crusted," she explained. "Some of the most memorable include parm-crusted salmon, steak tips, chicken tenders, and mashed potatoes, and they actually all sound delicious. Consider upgrading your burger, sirloin, or filet with a parm crust topping as a unique way to enhance your dinner next time you go in."
Ingredients and cost for Longhorn Steakhouse's parmesan crust topping
Longhorn Steakhouse describes its popular crusted topping as a parmesan and garlic cheese blend, but Emilee Unterkoefler offers greater detail regarding the specific components that make up the mixture. "Using homemade ranch dressing, grated parmesan cheese, some garlic, herbs, panko breadcrumbs, and more cheese, Longhorn has designed a creamy ranch topping that I recommend for anyone (who loves dairy) to try," she shared.
To get the upgrade applied to a menu item — whether in a restaurant location or via a takeout order — the cost is $2.49 as of January 2025. The chain's online ordering interface allows customers to request the topping via a modification dropdown option, but only for steak dishes. So, adding the parmesan crust to an online order is easy if you're getting steak. If you want the addition on a different menu item, calling your order in may be required. If you're dining in, all you have to do is ask your waiter.
When you go in for your parm upgrade, some other expert insight can further bolster your Longhorn experience. There are certain things you should think twice about ordering from a steakhouse, for instance, and ribeye is the best cut to order. There's also a proper way to alert your server if your steak isn't cooked correctly, and it's perfectly okay to do it if the meat isn't made to the specifications you requested.
