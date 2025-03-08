The Simple Way To Level Up Almost Any Entree At Longhorn Steakhouse

If you're a fan of Longhorn Steakhouse, did you know your favorite menu items can get even better? One insider tip can help you level up various dishes on the restaurant's lineup for a truly out-of-the-park flavor experience the next time you eat there.

In an article for Tasting Table, longtime Longhorn Steakhouse employee Emilee Unterkoefler shared the secret: ask for the chain's special parmesan crust to be applied to your order. While this signature topping is only officially offered on Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, and White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, the restaurant invites guests to request the parmesan crust on their favorite steak as well. However, according to Unterkoefler, you can go much further than that with your parm crust experimentation.

"In fact, with almost a decade of Longhorn employment under my belt, I have seen just about everything parm crusted," she explained. "Some of the most memorable include parm-crusted salmon, steak tips, chicken tenders, and mashed potatoes, and they actually all sound delicious. Consider upgrading your burger, sirloin, or filet with a parm crust topping as a unique way to enhance your dinner next time you go in."