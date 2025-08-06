What Are The Best Texas Roadhouse Sides? (We Ranked Them All)
As many of its faithful diners know, Texas Roadhouse is renowned for its tasty selection of steaks. But even the most hardcore steak lovers understand the vital role sides play in the full steakhouse experience. No meal is complete without them. Fortunately, Texas Roadhouse delivers on that front, too — its menu has a whopping 16 side dishes, and that doesn't even include the chain's iconic rolls. With such a vast array of side options, deciding which to pair with your ribeye or New York strip can become a struggle.
Not anymore, though. That's because I went to Texas Roadhouse, ordered every single side dish (and split them with a taste-testing friend), and ranked them worst to best focusing on price, quality, and taste to determine my ranking. Whether you choose to build an entire meal out of side dishes or not is up to you, but by the time we are done, at least you'll know which ones are worthy of ordering repeatedly, and which are better left in the kitchen.
16. Steamed Vegetables
Even if you're looking to add a veggie to your plate, I recommend steering clear of Texas Roadhouse's Steamed Vegetables side dish. It comes with baby carrots and broccoli, and they appeared to be steamed. However, other than that, they have nothing going for them, unless you count the low $3.49 price as a plus.
The main reason these veggies came in dead last is that they didn't taste very fresh. I couldn't say for certain that they started frozen, but I wouldn't be surprised if they did. Additionally, there isn't a speck of seasoning to be found, so they are quite bland. Would a dash of salt have hurt? Lastly, my side was over-steamed — so much so that the broccoli florets had large yellow patches on them. Umm, no thanks! If you need a veggie, there are other options coming up, and they are all better choices.
15. Green Beans
The Greed Beans side dish at Texas Roadhouse may be one of the cheapest of the bunch — it only costs $3.49 — but that's not enough to earn it a spot higher than second-to-last. Unlike the Steamed Veggies in last place, it at least has help from seasonings, but it was blatantly obvious that they came from a can. Needless to say, there wasn't anything fresh about them.
As for seasonings, the green beans get an upgrade from diced onion, bacon, and butter, all of which helped a considerable amount in the flavor department. Even so, they would be significantly tastier if fresh green beans were used. Sadly, that's not the case. We heard our server recommending them to another table, because of the added flavor, but it was a total miss in our book. Moving on ...
14. Applesauce
There are no surprises with the Applesauce side dish at Texas Roadhouse. Actually, how the chain calls it scratch-made is beyond me because it tasted just like Mott's. It's not like I have a refined enough palate to identify a particular brand of mainstream applesauce based on a single taste, but one spoonful and I was reminded of snack time in grade school.
Even the price was a letdown here. At just $3.49, it's one of the cheapest on the menu, but that's kind of expensive when you consider the fact that you can get an entire jar of applesauce for about the same amount. All that being said, it still tasted better than the two lower-ranking picks. At least it's not over-cooked (like the Steamed Vegetables), and it doesn't taste canned (like the Green Beans). I could see how kids might opt for applesauce with their meals, but adults shouldn't give it a second thought. Next!
13. Grilled Shrimp Sidekick
Coming in 13th place is Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Shrimp Sidekick. It consists of five blackened shrimp on top of a halved roll with garlic butter and a squeeze of lemon. It's not bad, but we could tell the shrimp weren't the freshest. Admittedly, I live in a landlocked state, so they didn't really stand a chance, but hey could have been much better.
The Grilled Shrimp Sidekick costs $7.99, so it's the second most expensive option on the list, and that's one of the main reasons to opt for something else. I mean, you only get five shrimp and a roll that's already free. In fact, it's fair to say this reads as more of a steak add-on or app than a side dish. It had a little more to offer flavor-wise, but I still wouldn't recommend it, nor would my taste-testing accomplice. For our money, we'd opt for something else every single time.
12. Sweet Potato
Texas Roadhouse's Sweet Potato side dish costs just $3.49 in its base format, but for an additional $1.29, you can opt to have it loaded with toasted marshmallows, caramel sauce, and butter. If you decide to order it, you might as well go for the enhancements. By itself, it's a well-cooked sweet potato, but it's really all about the toppings. The marshmallows are toasted nicely, and all of the extra flavors take what could have been a boring baked sweet potato and turns it into a sweet side to complement your savory steak.
That said, sweetness can only take you so far. There may be lots of Southern BBQ spirit with this dish, but it was too saccharine to rank higher that 12th here. I'd rather opt for a full-on dessert to follow my meal than a super sugary side.
11. Loaded Potato Soup
Next up is the Loaded Potato Soup. A cup costs $3.99, and it comes with cheese and bacon bits on top, which, as it turns out, really improved the overall flavor and texture. It's creamy and chunky all by itself, but without the garnishes, it becomes somewhat one-dimensional. There were a good number of potato chunks as well as some nice peppery flavor, but it's far from a show-stopping side dish.
Simply put, the Loaded Potato Soup is competent and it gets the job done. However, the portion size is rather small, and the dish didn't have quite enough oomph to really move the needle. It's vastly superior to the options that came before it on this ranking — looking at you, veggies — but considering all the yummy options to come, it can go no higher.
10. Buttered Corn
The Buttered Corn side dish at Texas Roadhouse isn't all that special, but you know what? It was exactly what I expected. For $3.49, you get a small dish of corn kernels in a pool of butter. This may not be unique or inspiring, but it hits the mark when you want a buttery vegetable side. One taste and I knew the Green Beans and Steamed Vegetables would never be on my radar again.
Admittedly, the corn used to make this side dish is most certainly from a can or frozen bag. Based on appearance and taste, there wasn't anything fresh about it. Calling it a scratch-made side dish is a stretch, but I guess the cooks did add a healthy dose of butter. It's not hard to imagine enjoying this alongside a nice cut of meat or mixed into mashed potatoes (more on those later). Given the low clearance here, though, 10th place seems right. If nothing else, this side is proof that butter does, in fact, make everything better.
9. Caesar Salad
Every ranking has its turning point, and this is where the Texas Roadhouse sides take a turn for the better. Starting with the Caesar Salad, everything from here on tasted fresh and, in my opinion, showcased what Texas Roadhouse's scratch-made sides are all about.
It features chopped romaine lettuce, lots of shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and plenty of Caesar dressing. The dressing is lighter than most classic Caesars, but it's still nice and creamy. The croutons also have a tasty, savory herb flavor. Lastly, the salad is served on a chilled plate, which may sound simple, but it was a nice touch.
A side Caesar Salad will run you $4.99, so it's not the cheapest option, but you get a big portion, so no complaints there. The reason it only scored ninth place is that it doesn't have a lot of variation. It's tasty, but I could use some extra veggies — something you get with the House Salad coming up.
8. Seasoned Rice
If you like a whole lot of flavor and a bit of heat, the Seasoned Rice side dish at Texas Roadhouse will serve you well. It's seasoned with butter, chicken broth, onion, garlic powder, paprika, parsley, and cayenne pepper, and the flavors come together nicely. My side dish came out piping hot, and the rice was perfectly cooked as well. All around, it was a good showing of a classic Cajun-style rice dish. It could have been spicier, but it's good for people with a more sensitive palate.
Considering the Seasoned Rice side dish is one of the cheapest options — it only costs $3.49 — it makes a great choice if you want a starchy side other than potatoes, and you can handle a spicy kick. However, I'd still go for a potato, as you'll learn at the top of my ranking. There's no doubt the Seasoned Rice is more flavorful than everything ranked lower, but you can still do better. Let's go!
7. House Salad
You may think a house salad is kind of boring, but for my money, it's by far the best vegetable side dish on Texas Roadhouse's menu. (That is, of course, if you don't count potatoes, which obviously don't check the box if you're looking for something green.)
For starters, the House Salad was pretty large, so it's definitely filling. It also comes with a whole lot more variation than the Caesar Salad. It contains chopped lettuce, diced hard-boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, shaved purple cabbage, croutons, and your choice of dressing. I opted for ranch dressing, and it was deliciously creamy and flavorful without relying solely on dill, something I look for in a quality ranch dressing. All that for $4.99, and I was sold. This side is a lesson in variation — not too complicated, but enough components to keep things interesting.
6. Texas Red Chili
Meaty with a little kick, Texas Roadhouse's Red Chili is good enough to make a meal out of. It's packed with lots of meat and has the faintest bit of heat, as chili should. However, don't be fooled by the name Texas Red Chili — unlike the classic recipe, it contains beans, something Texas chili purists typically steer clear of. As far as I'm concerned, though, beans are far more than filler in this bowl.
Each cup of Texas Red Chili comes with diced onions and cheese on top. While not necessary, they provide a little extra boost that doesn't go unnoticed. Plus, it only costs $3.99, so it's one of the least expensive side dish options. This all sounds great, but it still falls short of the top five. There's nothing inherently wrong with this chili, but I would've like a little more spice.
5. Sidekick of Ribs
It almost feels like cheating to call the Sidekick of Ribs a side dish because of its size and ability to create a hearty meal pretty much all by itself, but that's how it's classified on the menu. If you don't have time for fillers like veggies or starchy sides, the Sidekick of Ribs is your best bet. If you're lucky, it might even leave you with some leftovers to enjoy the following day.
As you'd expect, Texas Roadhouse's ribs fall off the bone, no knife needed. They are also slathered with plenty of Texas-style BBQ Sauce. Honestly, my taste-testing accomplice said the dish would give lots of BBQ joints a run for their money. Nicely done!
One of the reasons the Sidekick of Ribs didn't rank higher is that at $9.99 per order, it is the most expensive side dish on the menu. It might be the best $10 you can spend, but its questionable side status keeps it in fifth.
4. Steak Fries
Pairing steak with potatoes is a time-honored tradition, so it's only fitting that Texas Roadhouse's Steak Fries earned a ranking near the top of my list. They are perfectly fried, so you get the ideal crispy exterior and soft center, and they don't hold back on the salt, either. Additionally, the chain uses a house french fry seasoning, and it takes them over the top. It's so good that you can even buy a jar of it to take home. Add to these perks that the Steak Fries only cost $3.49, and you have a recipe for success.
When it comes to all the different styles of french fries, steak fries are far from my favorite. In the end, though, they are french fries, so you won't see me complaining much. Unfortunately, this is another instance where I think Texas Roadhouse is using the term scratch-made pretty loosely. I can't say this with 100% certainty, but I highly doubt they were made in-house. They were obviously freshly deep-fried, but my guess is that they were plain old frozen fries. If not, they may have taken gold.
3. Mac & Cheese
The Mac & Cheese at Texas Roadhouse is nothing to scoff at. It's rich, salty, creamy, gooey, and super cheesy — everything you want in a steakhouse side. The noodles are also cooked to the perfect al dente texture, so there's no lack of bite. Lucky us, it only costs $4.48 as well, and we all know a side of mac and cheese can cost upwards of $7 at a lot of places.
I'll admit: I previously wrote a scathing review of Texas Roadhouse's Mac & Cheese, but this one hit different. I don't know if I had a bad batch last time or not, but this one was downright delicious. I've had better, but for a major chain restaurant, it didn't let me down in the slightest. Given my past experience, however, consistency is my main concern, so third place feels appropriate.
2. Baked Potato
If you love baked potatoes, Texas Roadhouse has your back. Its Baked Potato side dish is darn near perfect. Pillowy on the inside and crispy on the outside, it's a true delight. I ordered mine with butter and shredded cheddar cheese, and it was so freaking tasty I almost couldn't put my fork down. The best part about it is the salty brine on the skin. Not only could I taste it, but I could see flecks of salt all over it.
I'm not sure how Texas Roadhouse prepares it (there are several ways to prepare a baked potato), but ultimately, I don't care. Whatever they did in the kitchen resulted in a perfectly textured and seasoned baked potato. I almost gave it first place, but its massive size left me feeling like it could overtake the main part of a meal. At $4.78 per order (with cheese and butter included), it's also a touch pricier than the side dish that came out on top. Even so, Texas Roadhouse could definitely teach a few places how to properly make a baked potato.
1. Mashed Potatoes
Okay, so you might have seen this coming. The very best Texas Roadhouse side dish is none other than the chain's Mashed Potatoes. Not only are mashed potatoes a classic steak accompaniment, but these taste undoubtedly scratch-made. They may even rival the ones you make at home. That's a big compliment, but I mean it. They have all the elements a mashed potato-lover could want, and they are one of the side dishes that comes at the low price of $3.49. Score!
Texas Roadhouse's Mashed Potatoes are served just how I like them: skins included, plenty of salt and pepper, an abundance of butter, and a mix of smooth and chunky mashed potatoes. I ordered mine with brown gravy on the side so I could get a good feel for the potatoes all by themselves, and I quickly learned that they don't even need gravy. The gravy was meaty and peppery, but the potatoes were the star of the show. I also mixed some of my buttered corn into them, and it was a game-changer. This should be considered an automatic order to accompany your Texas Roadhouse steak, and I wouldn't hold it against you if you decide to just take a few of these down on their own.
Methodology
The best way to rank Texas Roadhouse's 16 sides is to taste them all, so that's what I did. I also took a friend along for more input. You should have seen the look on our server's face, too. She was a bit confused until I explained my mission. Regardless, after sampling every side dish on the menu, I ranked them based on price, perceived quality, and taste.
The side dishes that made it to the top of my list are the ones that pair wonderfully with just about any meal, taste great, and ooze scratch-made flavor. Most of them come in at a solid price, too. The top four will be my go-to picks moving forward, but really, anything in the top 10 is worth a shot. Whatever you do, though, make sure to save some room for Texas Roadhouse's iconic rolls — they may be smaller than some people remember, but you can have as many as you like for free.