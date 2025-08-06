What Are The Best Texas Roadhouse Sides? (We Ranked Them All)

As many of its faithful diners know, Texas Roadhouse is renowned for its tasty selection of steaks. But even the most hardcore steak lovers understand the vital role sides play in the full steakhouse experience. No meal is complete without them. Fortunately, Texas Roadhouse delivers on that front, too — its menu has a whopping 16 side dishes, and that doesn't even include the chain's iconic rolls. With such a vast array of side options, deciding which to pair with your ribeye or New York strip can become a struggle.

Not anymore, though. That's because I went to Texas Roadhouse, ordered every single side dish (and split them with a taste-testing friend), and ranked them worst to best focusing on price, quality, and taste to determine my ranking. Whether you choose to build an entire meal out of side dishes or not is up to you, but by the time we are done, at least you'll know which ones are worthy of ordering repeatedly, and which are better left in the kitchen.