LongHorn Steakhouse's Top-Selling Steak Is Known For Its Marbling

Steak lovers will all tell you there's a right way to cook a steak — though ask them what the 'perfect' temp is, or even what counts as medium-well, and the arguments will ensue. Surprisingly, and against all odds, they have set aside their differences with a specific fresh steak from LongHorn Steakhouse as supreme: the coveted ribeye.

Granted, it's not the kind of steak that comes loaded with all the fancy extras like a filet mignon, but it sticks out because of its simplicity, relying only on one impactful quality — marbling. LongHorn even highlights it in its description, calling the 12-ounce ribeye "well-marbled, juicy, and seasoned by our Grill Masters for the best flavor in every bite." Just in case you don't know, marbling is the web of thin white streaks of fat you see running through the steak. Leaner cuts like sirloin or filet might look tidy and uniform, but a ribeye is celebrated for those flecks of fat; they're flavor and moisture waiting to happen.

As the steak cooks, the fat slowly melts and seeps into the meat, keeping it tender and juicy. That's why even when you grill it hot, the ribeye doesn't dry out the way leaner cuts sometimes do. The marbling turns every bite into a mix of beefy richness and melt-in-your-mouth texture, and that's exactly what keeps customers coming back.