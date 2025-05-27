The Most Popular Cut Of Steak In America Is Known As The King Of Steaks - But What Is It?

Naturally, grilling a ribeye is hands down the preferred way of preparing the cut of beef. But don't settle for simply tossing the meat on the fire. How about serving your steak with a fancy butter or adding a dash of extra richness with a little goat cheese and Meyer lemon honey mustard? But that's not the only technique. After your ribeye is cooked to perfection, top your steak with a cheesy crust. Or you could impart a different flavor with a sweet and salty rub.

Have you ever thought about cooking a ribeye in a water bath — also known as sous vide? This method involves vacuum sealing food in a bag and then cooking in a low-temperature water bath for a long period of time. The steak will have perfect doneness with a tender texture and juiciness.

The ribeye is also the best cut of steak to cook in the air fryer. Choose a large ribeye that is at least an inch thick. If you select a steak that's too thick, the exterior may dry out. Also, if there's too much fat around the edges, simply trim some of it away. The air fryer can give you a nice crust provided it's not flipped. But if your goal is an evenly-cooked piece of meat, by all means flip it.