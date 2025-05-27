The Most Popular Cut Of Steak In America Is Known As The King Of Steaks - But What Is It?
When it comes to America's most popular steak cut, the honor goes to the ribeye — a boneless, exceptionally marbled cut from the rib section of the cow. The ribeye is known for its delicious and succulent texture (created by the fat melting during cooking) and rich, buttery taste. Its deep flavor and tenderness offers a perfect harmony that steak lovers have deemed the ribeye the 'king of steaks'.
Anthony Bourdain's favorite cut of meat was the rib cut. He liked the superb combination of meat and fat. The ribeye is also a forgiving piece of meat. Due to the amount of fat, there's less of a chance of cooking a tough steak. It's a great steak for beginner and more-experienced cooks. For those who dine out, a ribeye is the best cut to order at a steakhouse. Depending upon your restaurant choice, the ribeye may be called Delmonico, Scotch Fillet, Spencer Steak, Entrecôte, or even Market Steak.
How to cook a ribeye steak
Naturally, grilling a ribeye is hands down the preferred way of preparing the cut of beef. But don't settle for simply tossing the meat on the fire. How about serving your steak with a fancy butter or adding a dash of extra richness with a little goat cheese and Meyer lemon honey mustard? But that's not the only technique. After your ribeye is cooked to perfection, top your steak with a cheesy crust. Or you could impart a different flavor with a sweet and salty rub.
Have you ever thought about cooking a ribeye in a water bath — also known as sous vide? This method involves vacuum sealing food in a bag and then cooking in a low-temperature water bath for a long period of time. The steak will have perfect doneness with a tender texture and juiciness.
The ribeye is also the best cut of steak to cook in the air fryer. Choose a large ribeye that is at least an inch thick. If you select a steak that's too thick, the exterior may dry out. Also, if there's too much fat around the edges, simply trim some of it away. The air fryer can give you a nice crust provided it's not flipped. But if your goal is an evenly-cooked piece of meat, by all means flip it.