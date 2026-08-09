9 Best Viral Fast Food Chain Orders Ever

You never know what foods will go viral. Whether it's the Korean cheese bread that platforms like TikTok made popular a few years ago or secret menu hacks, people like getting to try something new that's a little unexpected. So, we decided to take a look at some of social media's hottest trending fast food modifications to see if we could determine which ones people enjoy the most. It wasn't an easy task because Food & Beverage Magazine found that 84% of Gen Z customers will seek out trending social media foods to try. That means there are a slew of hacks to wade through.

To determine which foods to include, we had to define what viral means. We landed on items that were popular on multiple platforms and often required modifying foods that already exist on the menu. Some of these hacks took years to spread, while others caught on in a massive way in just a few weeks. Either way, these are a few of the most popular and tasty fast food items you can find on social media and how to order them.