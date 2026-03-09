This Taco Bell Upgrade Is Free, Yet Most People Don't Realize It

Taco Bell is known for many things, like being an affordable fast-food option and the best fast-food chain for gluten-free diners. Far from discouraging creativity in its customers, the largest Mexican chain restaurant in the U.S. also makes it easy to submit special menu requests, offering various customization and upgrade options. You can swap the meat in your order for a different type of protein or something else altogether, like potatoes. You can request the amount of a topping, like sour cream or nacho cheese sauce, that is heaped on, ranging from "None" to "Extra."

And you can upgrade your dish with a host of add-on choices, like extra meat, vegetables, and sauces — generally for a small upcharge. One Taco Bell upgrade, however, is completely free, and many diners don't realize it's an option. From value menu items like the Cheesy Roll Up to higher-dollar items like the Burrito Supreme, if you're getting any type of burrito, you can have it grilled for no extra charge.

And why would you want your burrito grilled, you may ask? Folks who have tried it swear by it, affirming that once you go grilled, you'll never go back. "I grill damn near every burrito when I visit that I probably drive employees nuts when I come around," one Redditor posted, adding, "I can't go back to how it is before with a lukewarm tortilla."

Getting your Taco Bell goodies grilled is a complete game-changer, Redditors say, improving the texture and enhancing the taste overall. A little time on the grill even makes burritos easier to eat, holding the elements together better and more effectively keeping the contents from spilling out. "I [haven't] had a burrito yet that [wasn't] enhanced by grilling it," one Redditor commented.