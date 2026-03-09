This Taco Bell Upgrade Is Free, Yet Most People Don't Realize It
Taco Bell is known for many things, like being an affordable fast-food option and the best fast-food chain for gluten-free diners. Far from discouraging creativity in its customers, the largest Mexican chain restaurant in the U.S. also makes it easy to submit special menu requests, offering various customization and upgrade options. You can swap the meat in your order for a different type of protein or something else altogether, like potatoes. You can request the amount of a topping, like sour cream or nacho cheese sauce, that is heaped on, ranging from "None" to "Extra."
And you can upgrade your dish with a host of add-on choices, like extra meat, vegetables, and sauces — generally for a small upcharge. One Taco Bell upgrade, however, is completely free, and many diners don't realize it's an option. From value menu items like the Cheesy Roll Up to higher-dollar items like the Burrito Supreme, if you're getting any type of burrito, you can have it grilled for no extra charge.
And why would you want your burrito grilled, you may ask? Folks who have tried it swear by it, affirming that once you go grilled, you'll never go back. "I grill damn near every burrito when I visit that I probably drive employees nuts when I come around," one Redditor posted, adding, "I can't go back to how it is before with a lukewarm tortilla."
Getting your Taco Bell goodies grilled is a complete game-changer, Redditors say, improving the texture and enhancing the taste overall. A little time on the grill even makes burritos easier to eat, holding the elements together better and more effectively keeping the contents from spilling out. "I [haven't] had a burrito yet that [wasn't] enhanced by grilling it," one Redditor commented.
How to get your grill on at Taco Bell
Getting your Taco Bell burritos grilled is incredibly simple. You can just ask at the ordering counter, of course, if you're dining in the restaurant. But if you're ordering online or via the Taco Bell app, customizing your food is as easy as a click or a touch.
In both the app and online ordering, the word "Customize" appears beneath menu items. Simply touch or click it, then select the "Make it Grilled" option. The option shows up near the top of the screen if you're ordering online. In the app, it's found under the "Styles" dropdown menu.
You can also make customization choices once a menu item is in your virtual food bag. Simply go to the checkout page, and the "Customize" option once again appears beneath the menu items you've added to your cart.
Choosing the grilling option won't increase your checkout total — for now. Customers have speculated that Taco Bell could begin charging for the grilling upgrade at some point, since it requires extra work from employees. For now, though, you can get your grill on as much as you'd like for absolutely free. "It's so good, I can't believe they don't upcharge you for grilling," one Redditor enthused. "It's like they don't know what they have!!!"
Take grilling even further
And why stop at burritos? One Reddit user, self-identified as a former Taco Bell employee, said they regularly had customers request to have their chalupas grilled. While "Make it Grilled" doesn't show up online as an option for chalupas and other potentially grillable menu items, like the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, you just need to ask your server to grill it for you. "I've had soft shell tacos grilled," one Redditor posted. "If you get cool with your local tbell employees, give it a try."
But whether you're friendly with your local Taco Bell workers or are visiting a franchise location for the first time, Taco Bell is okay with "outside the menu" requests like these. The chain even launched a "Fan Style" contest in 2025, encouraging patrons to submit their menu hacks and inventive upgrades. Three winners had their creations added to the nationwide Taco Bell menu.
The Fan Style feature still appears in the Taco Bell app, as of March 2026, letting users get inventive and save and name their menu creations. "The in-app feature puts the power of customization and shareability directly in the hands of Taco Bell Rewards Members — allowing them to build, name, and share their custom orders," per a November 2025 press release from Taco Bell.