Elevate Your Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich With These 5 Ordering Tips
Chick-fil-A may serve Reddit's favorite fast food chicken sandwich, but that doesn't mean the dish couldn't use some personalization. In fact, the chain endorses customizations, enabling an array of tweaks via the app. You can modify the type of cheese, add extra pickles or bacon, as well as include lettuce and tomato to shape your ideal meal. Plus, don't forget Chick-fil-A also offers multigrain brioche, as well as gluten-free buns; the sandwich vessels are an adjustable part of the Chick-fil-A experience.
Yet, in addition to such official changes, there's a world of secret sandwich hacks, too. Whether you want to integrate new flavors or tailor textures to your liking, there's surprisingly creative reworking potential. Most of these tips don't even entail extra spending, but you might need to do a touch of assembly yourself. So peruse the options and see what strikes your fancy; there's surprising potential for an elevated Chick-fil-A meal.
Swap the sandwich bread for lettuce
For an easy-to-order yet significant culinary modification, consider trading the sandwich buns for lettuce. Often overlooked, the fast food chain offers the option right on the menu, taking your fried chicken filet or grilled breast into lighter territory. The chain serves two broad lettuce leaves that can be handheld — the fixings, like tomato and cheese, all fit, too.
Whether you're not feeling the bread or just want to try something new, the request lends the Chick-fil-A experience a different vibe. "This is fabulous," noted a Facebook reviewer, adding that they find the wrap just as tasty as the sandwich. "Literally had this today ... and it was freaking delicious!" wrote another user.
Not to mention, the sauces still shine alongside lettuce, too. Customers especially love the greens with Buffalo sauce — the flavorful condiment adds a nice zip atop the lettuce. You could also enjoy Chick-fil-A's dressing selection, covering the lettuce wrap in honey mustard or a light Italian dressing.
Request chicken strips instead of a filet
Glance at Chick-fil-A's menu, and it may appear that a chicken filet — either breaded and fried or grilled — is the sole sandwich filling option. Yet keep in mind the chain also welcomes a swap to strips, too.
The substitution could appeal for several reasons. Foremost, it could enhance quality — according to a Chick-fil-A employee on TikTok, the filets sometimes come out inconsistent. "Occasionally ... they didn't [get pounded] hard enough, the breading's not even ... it's like really thick on one side [and] really thin on the other," they noted. Ask for strips, and you'll receive a dependably crispier, more breading-heavy sandwich.
Furthermore, if you're ordering several rounds — say, for kids — then the move could even save you money. Simply order a four-pack of strips and individual buns — one Facebook user claims their local chain sells them for 25 cents apiece — and then craft your sandwiches in bulk.
Incorporate fun sauce combinations into the sandwich
Most fans agree: Chick-fil-A's wide-ranging sauce selection is essential to the experience. Whether you're dipping fries or the entire sandwich, the condiments add serious flavor. Take it a step further by fully coating the chicken filet rather than just lightly dressing it.
First, disassemble the sandwich, laying out the buns and pickles while placing the cutlet back into the bag. Next, squeeze a sauce packet or two inside — feel free to mix and match flavors. Seal the bag, give it a good shake, and voilà: a perfectly smothered cutlet.
This hack gives the dish instant character, whether you prefer a tangy, spicy Buffalo coating or a comforting sweet barbecue rendition. You can even invent your own blends, like honey-sriracha, Buffalo-ranch, or sriracha mixed with classic Chick-fil-A sauce. It's a fun, cost-free way to experiment with the standard sandwich formula.
Scoop some mac and cheese onto your sandwich
If a sauce-covered Chick-fil-A sandwich sounds mouthwatering, take it one step further and throw a side order of mac and cheese between the two slices of bread. A popular hack on social media, the pasta adds a new creamy dimension to the dish. The noodles lend a tender bite that contrasts with the chicken, while the rich dairy gives the meal extra decadence. The pairing is best enjoyed between two toasted buns to maintain its structure.
Typically, customers complement the modification with extra condiments. One TikTok user coated the chicken filet in a container of Polynesian sauce, then added a drizzle of Buffalo sauce atop the mac and cheese. You could also consider ordering the spicy chicken filet for added flavor, or swapping the Polynesian sauce for honey mustard or barbecue sauce to craft a sweeter rendition. An extra topping of bacon delectably rounds out the mix; the cured meat adds a nice touch of salt and crispiness alongside the mac and cheese. Does it get messy? Sure — but for such a mouthwatering pairing of creamy and crunchy textures, the cleanup is worthwhile.
Ask for your chicken sandwich components well-done
In addition to playing around with flavor components, keep in mind you can alter the cooking duration, too. Much like getting extra-crispy fries at Chick-fil-A, simply politely inquire about well-done components. You could go for extra-toasted bread, lending it a sturdier composition perfect for saucier applications. Request the chicken well-done, and the protein will go in for an extra minute or two in the chain's unique pressure-cooker system. Expect a filet with a super crispy bite and golden appearance, giving the sandwich an extra snap.
Generally, customers love the subtle enhancement. "The sandwich ... had a nicely crispy fried chicken patty and I thought that it was a definite improvement," noted a Reddit user. Keep in mind that availability may vary by location. "The three I worked at don't do it," wrote another user. Still, for those dissatisfied with an occasionally flimsy or cold Chick-fil-A meal, it's a request worth trying.