How Sonic Became The Drive-In Fast Food Chain We Know And Love

There's something about a drive-in institution that just feels cozy and fun. Drive-in movies and restaurants alike conjure "American Graffiti"-esque images of nostalgic days of yore, transforming pedestrian moments into capital-E Experiences. Nowhere captures that feeling quite like Sonic — the restaurant now probably best known for its commercials, aesthetics, and, strangely enough, its popular ice nuggets.

But while you've undoubtedly seen the ads, you might be curious about how the restaurant came to be — and how it has maintained relevance over the years while competitors folded, with most companies shifting their focus from drive-ins to drive-thrus. The story begins in Shawnee, Oklahoma, a small city with a population of just over 31,000 in 2023 (per Data USA), where Sonic was founded in 1953.

Founder Troy Smith first introduced the world to Sonic under the name Top Hat, a burger joint launched in an abandoned root beer stand. He drew inspiration from food stalls he encountered while traveling and outfitted the restaurant with homemade intercom speakers that allowed customers to order from their cars. Top Hat's burgers — served with a top hat-topped toothpick — were a success, and the restaurant began to grow. But Smith's dreams of expansion hit a roadblock when he discovered that the name Top Hat was copyrighted by another restaurant. Then inspiration struck: a slogan that echoed the spirit of the space race — "Service with the speed of sound." From there, the name Sonic became almost inevitable.