How Popeye's Got Sued For Not Having Its Fried Chicken Sandwich (And What Happened After)

It's no secret that restaurant fried chicken always tastes better than what you make at home. So, when a craving strikes for some fried cluck, many turn to a nearby drive-thru rather than their own stovetop. For some people, though, satisfying that hunger can go a bit too far. Case in point: A Tennessee man named Craig Barr once sued Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen when he couldn't get his hands on a popular chicken sandwich the chain was promoting.

At the time, the debut of the sandwich had sparked a viral social media war with rival Chick-fil-A and subsequently generated a lot of hot media buzz, so lots of people were eager to try it. But none were so eager as Barr, it seems, who told the Chattanooga Times Free Press, "I can't get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can't think straight. It just consumes you."

In his lawsuit, filed August 28, 2019, Craig Barr sought $5,000 in damages from Popeyes, citing false advertising and deceptive business practices. His suit alleged that he wasted time making multiple trips to Popeyes only to be told there were no sandwiches available. The suit additionally claimed Barr's car sustained $1,500 in rim and tire damage in a Popeyes parking lot during his hot food pursuit, and that he was humiliated when his friends laughed at him over the whole sandwich-seeking ordeal.