What Really Makes Wendy's Chili Taste So Good? One Ingredient Stands Out

Wendy's was a kind of game-changer when it arrived on the scene in 1969. With its square beef patties, soon-to-be-legendary frozen sweet treat, the Frosty, and sides you really couldn't find anywhere else such as baked potatoes and chili, it didn't take long for this fast food establishment to carve out its niche.

Wendy's' chili is true comfort food, but unlike homemade chili in your slow cooker, the fast food version has one significant ingredient: "Flavor enhancer," made up of dextrose, salt, yeast extract, silicon dioxide, and modified corn starch. But when Food Republic spoke with Serge Krikorian, executive chef and managing partner at Vibrant Occasions Catering, he insisted, "Those ingredients like dextrose and modified corn starch? They're shortcuts!"

While dextrose adds some sweetness and modified corn starch adds some thickness, that innocuous-looking yeast extract is what packs a serious punch flavor-wise; it's a source of glutamates, the same compounds found in monosodium glutamate. MSG — though deeply maligned through racism targeted at Chinese food — adds a serious boost of umami flavor to everything it touches. Combined with the other flavor enhancer ingredients, it gives Wendy's chili its craveability, in a mass-produced kind of way.