What Really Makes Wendy's Chili Taste So Good? One Ingredient Stands Out
Wendy's was a kind of game-changer when it arrived on the scene in 1969. With its square beef patties, soon-to-be-legendary frozen sweet treat, the Frosty, and sides you really couldn't find anywhere else such as baked potatoes and chili, it didn't take long for this fast food establishment to carve out its niche.
Wendy's' chili is true comfort food, but unlike homemade chili in your slow cooker, the fast food version has one significant ingredient: "Flavor enhancer," made up of dextrose, salt, yeast extract, silicon dioxide, and modified corn starch. But when Food Republic spoke with Serge Krikorian, executive chef and managing partner at Vibrant Occasions Catering, he insisted, "Those ingredients like dextrose and modified corn starch? They're shortcuts!"
While dextrose adds some sweetness and modified corn starch adds some thickness, that innocuous-looking yeast extract is what packs a serious punch flavor-wise; it's a source of glutamates, the same compounds found in monosodium glutamate. MSG — though deeply maligned through racism targeted at Chinese food — adds a serious boost of umami flavor to everything it touches. Combined with the other flavor enhancer ingredients, it gives Wendy's chili its craveability, in a mass-produced kind of way.
How to make a better Wendy's chili at home
If you love the idea of Wendy's chili for lunch every day this week but your wallet would protest, you can make it at home in a big batch and capture the same flavor as the fast food version — but with wholesome ingredients. "For that rich Wendy's-style flavor without the chemicals, I slowly caramelize my onions until they're golden brown because this creates natural sweetness better than any dextrose," said Serge Kirkorian. "Then I add a spoonful of tomato paste and let it brown a little too." For the spices, you can absolutely use a store-bought chili seasoning packet. But, you also might make it out of pantry spices for much more flavorful.
Next, Kirkorian said, "This is the magic moment! For the umami that yeast extract gives, I use a splash of Worcestershire sauce and sometimes a little bit of finely chopped anchovy that melts away." Tinned anchovies are available at most grocery stores, but you can also order brands such as Roland Anchovies online. "Nobody knows it's there," he continued, "but everyone keeps asking, 'What makes this so good?' That's the secret. Time and natural ingredients always win over shortcuts."