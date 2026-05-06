How To Order An In-N-Out Animal Style Burger At McDonald's

In-N-Out Burger first opened in 1948 in California and has since expanded to several other states, many of which are along the West Coast or in the Southwestern region of the country. While locations are geographically limited, enthusiasts of the chain, which tops the list of many celebrity chefs' favorite fast food restaurants, can still create an Animal Style burger dupe at McDonald's.

This style of burger at In-N-Out simply means adding grilled onions, pickles, and the restaurant's signature spread to any burger, which also normally comes topped with lettuce and tomato. To closely replicate it at McDonald's, all you need to do is order a Double Cheeseburger with some minor modifications.

For this hack, the Big Mac Sauce is a must. Since both In-N-Out's Spread and Mac sauce taste similar to Thousand Island, it's one of the keys to mimicking the Animal Style flavor profile. If you're not feeling picky about the construction of the burger being exactly the same as In-N-Out's, you can leave the spreading of the sauce to the employees behind the counter. As for the grilled onions, you won't find them on most of McDonald's menu, though they do make them for the Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel. Most of the burgers come with raw onions instead. Since that's the case, it's clear that they can make them, but keep in mind the importance of etiquette when ordering off-menu items: Avoid doing it during busy times. If you happen to be at McDonald's when the lines are long, just go with the uncooked onions instead.