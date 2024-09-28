What The Heck Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?

In-N-Out may appear to have a simplistic menu, but hardcore fans know all about the not-so-secret menu hacks that can elevate the fast food burger. Secret menu items include animal-style burgers, an In-N-Out grilled cheese, protein-style cheeseburgers, and even mustard-grilled patties. One of the more memorable burgers on In-N-Out's secret menu is the Flying Dutchman. This bare-bones burger comes with just two beef patties and two slices of cheese. You can also order it "onion-wrapped," replacing the traditional buns with whole slices of grilled onion. Keep in mind that even though the Flying Dutchman nixes the buns and toppings, you'll still pay around $5 for the sandwich, although exact pricing will vary by location.

As someone who was born and raised in Southern California, this Food Republic writer has enjoyed her fair share of In-N-Out burgers, both on and off the secret menu. As for the Flying Dutchman, I can confidently say that it's both delicious and incredibly complicated to eat. If you opt for the onion-wrapped version, expect a rather slippery eating experience. The onions provide significantly less grip than traditional buns, which make it difficult to pick up and eat like a normal burger. Even just the stack of meat and cheese can get a bit greasy when you're trying to hold it and simultaneously prevent it from sticking to the parchment paper it comes wrapped in. The Flying Dutchman can be a really tasty, gluten-free option at In-N-Out, but speaking from personal experience, have a stack of napkins and some utensils at the ready, just in case.