How To Order Five Guys' Secret Menu Double Grilled Cheeseburger
Five Guys has earned a loyal following for its made-to-order burgers, golden fries, and creamy milkshakes. But there's more to the chain than its classic combo (did you know Five Guys sells hot dogs?). In fact, the best thing on the menu isn't even listed: behold, the double grilled cheeseburger.
You read that right. Imagine a Five Guys cheeseburger piled high with your favorite toppings — tomato, lettuce, grilled onions, pickles — nestled not between two buns, but two grilled cheese sandwiches. If you've been to Wendy's Canada, this concept might sound familiar, as the Canadian fast food chain also gave its burgers a grilled cheese upgrade. At Five Guys, though, the combo is a bit more of a secret.
To get one, simply order two grilled cheese sandwiches, along with one or multiple burger patties and any additional toppings you'd like. Think of it as the hearty cousin of the Five Guys Patty Melt, which uses grilled inside-out buns — only now, this version doubles the bread, cheese, and indulgence.
How to customize your double grilled cheeseburger
The beauty of this secret menu creation is that you can make it entirely your own. Crispy bacon adds smoky crunch, grilled mushrooms bring savory depth, and jalapeños turn up the spice. For sauce lovers, mix ketchup and barbecue sauce for a tangy take on the burger, or mayo and hot sauce for a spicy-creamy combo.
To take the double grilled cheeseburger to the next level, ask for toppings on both the grilled cheeses and the burger patties — they're free and unlimited, after all. Boost the protein by adding more patties for an extra fee (just be careful not to topple your masterpiece). If you dare, add a salty crunch by stuffing in one of Reddit's favorite fast-food french fries — Five Guys offers both plain and Cajun-style. Not in the mood for a burger but still want to try a grilled cheese hack? Go for another secret menu item: the grilled cheese dog. Order a grilled cheese and a plain halved hot dog, then slide the dog inside for a melty twist.