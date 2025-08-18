How To Order Five Guys' Secret Menu Double Grilled Cheeseburger

Five Guys has earned a loyal following for its made-to-order burgers, golden fries, and creamy milkshakes. But there's more to the chain than its classic combo (did you know Five Guys sells hot dogs?). In fact, the best thing on the menu isn't even listed: behold, the double grilled cheeseburger.

You read that right. Imagine a Five Guys cheeseburger piled high with your favorite toppings — tomato, lettuce, grilled onions, pickles — nestled not between two buns, but two grilled cheese sandwiches. If you've been to Wendy's Canada, this concept might sound familiar, as the Canadian fast food chain also gave its burgers a grilled cheese upgrade. At Five Guys, though, the combo is a bit more of a secret.

To get one, simply order two grilled cheese sandwiches, along with one or multiple burger patties and any additional toppings you'd like. Think of it as the hearty cousin of the Five Guys Patty Melt, which uses grilled inside-out buns — only now, this version doubles the bread, cheese, and indulgence.