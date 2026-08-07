What To Buy At Trader Joe's When You Only Have $25, But Need Dinner For 5 Nights

In supermarkets across the country, grocery prices continue to soar, with an ordinary box of cereal, a bag of chips, or a package of ground beef now significantly more expensive than it was just a few years ago. Trader Joe's, however, has somehow managed to buck the trend. Although the cost of some items has increased slightly, for the most part, you can still find plenty of deals scattered throughout its refrigerators, shelves, and freezers — if you know where to look.

However, turning $25 into five nights' worth of dinners still isn't an easy task. But, by taking advantage of some thrifty shopping tips, you can legitimately assemble five complete solo dinners for just $25 — $24.78 to be precise. When creating this budget-friendly shopping list, the focus was on ingredients that are not only inexpensive, but versatile. For example, that simple can of black beans can be transformed into a cold bean salad, a soup, or a plant-based burger patty. Elevating these food items to dinner-worthy dishes doesn't require more than technique, seasonings, and a dash of creativity. Read on to find the most versatile Trader Joe's ingredients that offer the best value for your money.