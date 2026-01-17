On a cold winter's night, very few dishes pack in more comfort or savory goodness than classic shepherd's pie. Though commonly (and mistakenly) referred to interchangeably with cottage pie, shepherd's pie is distinct in its use of perfectly-seasoned ground lamb, along with an assortment of veggies and that iconic layer of mashed potatoes on top. It's not quite a one-pot meal, but the entire dish does ultimately end up served in one single pot, making for a satisfying, complete meal that checks all of those dinnertime boxes by featuring a protein, veggies, and a starch all in one go.

Recipe developer Julianne De Witt wasn't trying to reinvent the wheel with her simple shepherd's pie recipe, but rather to keep things, well, simple and classic. "This easy shepherd's pie features seasoned ground lamb and vegetables under a layer of creamy mashed potatoes," De Witt describes. Though shepherd's pie does involve quite a few components, this recipe is very straightforward and can be on the dinner table within 1 hour. Though this recipe yields a full meal in itself, between the lamb-vegetable layer and the potatoes on top, De Witt recommends serving the shepherd's pie with a crisp green salad with Dijon vinaigrette for the perfect bright contrast.