For Richer, Thicker Soup, You Need To Incorporate One Blended Ingredient

Soup is such a comforting, cozy meal. Sometimes, you pour yourself a warm bowl, and the soup is perfect upon first taste. However, other times, it just seems to be missing something you can't quite put your finger on. Maybe the broth needs thickening, a subtle richness, or a hint of creaminess. The surprising answer for a more elevated soup is blended beans — which bring a thickened, velvety texture when incorporated.

Start with approximately half a cup of canned beans, then let the blender do its thing until it reaches a smooth consistency. Pro tip: Add a couple of ladles of your hot soup to the beans to soften them for a minute, so they combine more easily. If you have an immersion blender, you can puree the bean mixture separately and then combine it with the broth. Or, for a quick fix, toss the beans directly into the pot before carefully whizzing them until smooth. Leave some whole beans for bursts of chewy texture, like in a hearty Tuscan white bean soup. However, blending some of them will give you that coveted thickness.