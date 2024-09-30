For Richer, Thicker Soup, You Need To Incorporate One Blended Ingredient
Soup is such a comforting, cozy meal. Sometimes, you pour yourself a warm bowl, and the soup is perfect upon first taste. However, other times, it just seems to be missing something you can't quite put your finger on. Maybe the broth needs thickening, a subtle richness, or a hint of creaminess. The surprising answer for a more elevated soup is blended beans — which bring a thickened, velvety texture when incorporated.
Start with approximately half a cup of canned beans, then let the blender do its thing until it reaches a smooth consistency. Pro tip: Add a couple of ladles of your hot soup to the beans to soften them for a minute, so they combine more easily. If you have an immersion blender, you can puree the bean mixture separately and then combine it with the broth. Or, for a quick fix, toss the beans directly into the pot before carefully whizzing them until smooth. Leave some whole beans for bursts of chewy texture, like in a hearty Tuscan white bean soup. However, blending some of them will give you that coveted thickness.
Which beans to add to your soups
Better yet, beans are a yummy way to thicken soups and stews for those with dietary restrictions. Flour and dairy are typical thickening agents, but beans are dairy-free and gluten-free. While beans do a phenomenal job enriching soup and improving texture, they boast some impressive flavor combinations and pack plant-based protein and fiber. There are numerous beans to choose from for your soups, each offering a little something different.
Red kidney beans add a beautiful reddish hue to your dish. Their firm texture pairs perfectly with tomato-based soups like a rich chilli, hearty lasagna soup, and winter minestrone. Pinto beans incorporate a nuttier flavor into your soups, and they work well in Mexican-flavored soups like creamy chicken tortilla soup. Black bean soup is the ideal vessel to let their meaty flavor shine, but you can also incorporate them into a porcini mushroom and herb soup for a smooth finish and depth of color. Navy or cannellini beans are pale in color and don't have a strong flavor profile, so your soup will seem like it's mixed with dairy. This secretive swap is why many choose white beans as the go-to thickener. However, they pair well in a silky cauliflower and cheddar soup for a luxurious texture.