The Extra Step To Take For The Crispiest Onion Rings Ever

Move over, french fries, onion rings are the crispy side you'll want with every meal once you know how to make them. Sometimes, it can feel impossible to recreate restaurant-quality taste and texture, but putting in a little extra work and adding the right steps to your process can be the keys to success. In our quest for the crispiest onion rings ever, Food Republic spoke to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," to learn more.

As you can expect, a lot of the crispiness comes from proper preparation and giving your onion rings some love before they hit the oil. To start, Politte said to "Use sweet or yellow onions and slice them into even rings. Soak the rings in buttermilk for at least an hour — this adds flavor and helps the batter stick." This extra step helps prepare for the most important part. Next, Politte said, "Coat the rings with a mixture of flour and cornstarch for a lighter, crispier texture. For extra crunch, dip the rings back in buttermilk and mix in the flour again."

Cornstarch will help thicken the liquid from the buttermilk without being too heavy, so your bite will be crisp and not dense or gooey. Double-dipping the onion rings is what's really going to give you that crispiness. The final step, according to Politte, is to let the onion rings rest in the fridge, so the batter can fully adhere. That way, it can create a nice crust instead of falling off in the hot oil.