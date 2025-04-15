The 10-5-5 Rule For Perfectly Cooked Rice

While there are many different types of rice (and just as many dishes suited to each one), white rice — specifically the long-grain variety — remains incredibly popular in American cuisine. But have you ever tried making it on your stovetop, only to end up with less-than-fluffy (read: burned-on) results? It's likely because you didn't use what Kyle Taylor, recipe developer and culinary content creator at HE COOKS®, calls the 10-5-5 method. He spoke to Food Republic and explained, "The 10-5-5 method is excellent for white rice on the stovetop: boil for 10 minutes, turn off the heat and steam for [five] minutes, then let rest another [five] minutes before fluffing."

The reason it works so well is that, "It allows for full absorption and steaming without overcooking," he said. "It's also way more forgiving than following instructions that say 'cook until water is gone,' which often leads to burned bottoms or soggy grains." One major thing to remember, though, is that once you put the lid on — when the rice comes up to a boil — you don't take it off until the rice is completely done at the end of 20 minutes.