The 10-5-5 Rule For Perfectly Cooked Rice
While there are many different types of rice (and just as many dishes suited to each one), white rice — specifically the long-grain variety — remains incredibly popular in American cuisine. But have you ever tried making it on your stovetop, only to end up with less-than-fluffy (read: burned-on) results? It's likely because you didn't use what Kyle Taylor, recipe developer and culinary content creator at HE COOKS®, calls the 10-5-5 method. He spoke to Food Republic and explained, "The 10-5-5 method is excellent for white rice on the stovetop: boil for 10 minutes, turn off the heat and steam for [five] minutes, then let rest another [five] minutes before fluffing."
The reason it works so well is that, "It allows for full absorption and steaming without overcooking," he said. "It's also way more forgiving than following instructions that say 'cook until water is gone,' which often leads to burned bottoms or soggy grains." One major thing to remember, though, is that once you put the lid on — when the rice comes up to a boil — you don't take it off until the rice is completely done at the end of 20 minutes.
Adjustments to the 10-5-5 rule
While the 10-5-5 rule tends to work very well for most people, there are some adjustments you might need to make depending on your cookware, stove, or the specific type of rice you're using. "For gas burners or thin-bottomed pans," said Kyle Taylor, "I'd reduce the heat slightly to [eight or nine] minutes to avoid scorching — those setups tend to run hotter and less evenly."
If your issue is rice bubbling over, gradually adjust the heat so that the rice still boils but doesn't overflow — don't worry, it will still cook through. It might also help to rinse your rice first (and don't toss out that rice water), since the starch that naturally clings to it can cause bubbling and frothing.
Brown rice, in case you weren't aware, is an entirely different beast, which needs "a much longer simmer phase," said Taylor, who recommended "[35 to 40] minutes covered, followed by a 10-minute steam and rest to finish." That resting period is an essential step you shouldn't skip for tender brown rice. Again, it is also essential that once the lid is on the pot, you do not touch it or remove it until the entire process is complete and you're ready to eat.