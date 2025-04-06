Creamy Egg Salad Shouldn't Be Complicated. Here's How To Make It With 3 Ingredients

In theory, egg salad is a simple, creamy mixture with a light flavor that you can enjoy either fresh out of the bowl or between hearty sandwich bread. In practice, egg salad can feel like a bright yellow mess with no flavor. But there's no need to complicate things now that you can make it with just three simple ingredients. So, grab your eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard, and let's get started.

When it comes to the eggs, your instinct may be to throw them in some boiling water and leave them be. Instead, opt for steaming your eggs so they are easier to peel, and come out with slightly softer yolks that incorporate more smoothly into the salad. As for the whites, you can chop them to your desired thickness depending on how chunky you like your salad. In the same bowl, combine your eggs with mayonnaise and some Dijon mustard for that added creaminess and color. Note that the ratio should be ¼ cup and 1 teaspoon, respectively, for every six eggs.

Alternatively, you can use yellow mustard, but Dijon is flavored with vinegar and white wine and comes from the more pungent brown mustard seeds for extra punch. These three ingredients, along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper to taste, are the key to a quick and tasty egg salad that you can throw in the fridge and enjoy for a week.