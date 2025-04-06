Creamy Egg Salad Shouldn't Be Complicated. Here's How To Make It With 3 Ingredients
In theory, egg salad is a simple, creamy mixture with a light flavor that you can enjoy either fresh out of the bowl or between hearty sandwich bread. In practice, egg salad can feel like a bright yellow mess with no flavor. But there's no need to complicate things now that you can make it with just three simple ingredients. So, grab your eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard, and let's get started.
When it comes to the eggs, your instinct may be to throw them in some boiling water and leave them be. Instead, opt for steaming your eggs so they are easier to peel, and come out with slightly softer yolks that incorporate more smoothly into the salad. As for the whites, you can chop them to your desired thickness depending on how chunky you like your salad. In the same bowl, combine your eggs with mayonnaise and some Dijon mustard for that added creaminess and color. Note that the ratio should be ¼ cup and 1 teaspoon, respectively, for every six eggs.
Alternatively, you can use yellow mustard, but Dijon is flavored with vinegar and white wine and comes from the more pungent brown mustard seeds for extra punch. These three ingredients, along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper to taste, are the key to a quick and tasty egg salad that you can throw in the fridge and enjoy for a week.
Make the most of egg salad
Just because you have a three-ingredient base doesn't mean you can't put a little extra effort into your egg salad. The first small change, for those who like it extra smooth and almost like a spread, is to swap the boiled eggs for scrambled in your egg salad. You'll have a much softer consistency, and scrambling the eggs takes less time than steaming them — perfect for a last-minute addition to a barbecue and easier to slap on a sandwich.
You also may want to literally spice up this simple recipe by adding some spice-rack staples. Adding paprika to this salad is a classic seasoning option that brings a bit more bite to the simple ingredients. You can also incorporate fresh herbs like chives and dill to add some color and earthy depth of flavor that will complement the tartness of the Dijon. Chopped onions also work in this case, as they add freshness and a subtle crunch.
Finally, for added creaminess and flavor, you can throw in extra liquid. For those who like more of a tang, add some lemon juice to up the brightness of each bite. Or, if you're feeling bold, you might want to add steak sauce to your egg salad. The savory undertones of the steak sauce will meld nicely with the other binding agents and give you a dark twist on this light classic. And all of this can simply be added to your three-ingredient base for creative new takes on a traditional meal.